CCP MINISTRY RESOURCES

Proud Police Wife: 90 Devotions for Women Behind the Badge
Rebecca Lynn
The perfect resource for any police wife or future wife in need of hope, encouragement, comfort and strength
Proud Police Wife: 90 Devotions for Women Behind the Badge
Rebecca Lynn
The perfect resource for any police wife or future wife in need of hope, encouragement, comfort and strength
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Behind The Badge 365 Daily Devotional
$15
Behind the Badge: 365 Daily Devotions for Law Enforcement
Adam Davis
Law enforcement officers face daily pressures and dangers uncommon to other professions. Behind the Badge provides daily, spiritual nourishment that will encourage you professionally and personally.
Behind the Badge: 365 Daily Devotions for Law Enforcement
Adam Davis
Law enforcement officers face daily pressures and dangers uncommon to other professions. Behind the Badge provides daily, spiritual nourishment that will encourage you professionally and personally.
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Emotional Survival For Law Enforcement
$35
Emotional Survival For Law Enforcement -REVISED EDITION
Kevin M Gilmartin PhD
A guide for officers and their families. A guide to keep good people good.
Emotional Survival For Law Enforcement -REVISED EDITION
Kevin M Gilmartin PhD
A guide for officers and their families. A guide to keep good people good.
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Lives Behind The Badge
$15
Lives Behind The Badge
Kristi Neace
In this book Kristi Neace brings forth real stories from LEO wives all over the country who have experienced similar issues such as: fear, anger, worry, respect, pride, thankfulness and much more.
Lives Behind The Badge
Kristi Neace
In this book Kristi Neace brings forth real stories from LEO wives all over the country who have experienced similar issues such as: fear, anger, worry, respect, pride, thankfulness and much more.
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Standing Courageous
$15
Standing Courageous
Kristi Neace
This book represents all voices of the law enforcement family, i.e. wives, parents, cousins, children, etc.
The stories within will tear at your heart and bring laughter to your soul, but more importantly, offer a greater understanding and appreciation for the men and women who keep our homes and cities safe every day.
Standing Courageous
Kristi Neace
This book represents all voices of the law enforcement family, i.e. wives, parents, cousins, children, etc.
The stories within will tear at your heart and bring laughter to your soul, but more importantly, offer a greater understanding and appreciation for the men and women who keep our homes and cities safe every day.
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Under Fire
$10
Under Fire Marriage Through the Eyes of a Cops Wife
Kristi Neace
Marriage is under attack - especially for the law enforcement family. Through this book, Kristi Neace brings to the forefront stresses not uncommon in a law enforcement marriage.
Under Fire Marriage Through the Eyes of a Cops Wife
Kristi Neace
Marriage is under attack - especially for the law enforcement family. Through this book, Kristi Neace brings to the forefront stresses not uncommon in a law enforcement marriage.
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DELIVERY
$10
We are happy to pop your order in the mail - some things cost more to ship somethings cost less - this is how we share the love.
We are happy to pop your order in the mail - some things cost more to ship somethings cost less - this is how we share the love.
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LOCAL PORCH DROP OFF
Free
I live within 30 minutes of Barrie, please drop off at my house!
I live within 30 minutes of Barrie, please drop off at my house!
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Add a donation for CANADIAN CHRISTIAN POLICE MINISTRY
$
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