CCP MINISTRY RESOURCES

Standing Courageous Kristi Neace This book represents all voices of the law enforcement family, i.e. wives, parents, cousins, children, etc. The stories within will tear at your heart and bring laughter to your soul, but more importantly, offer a greater understanding and appreciation for the men and women who keep our homes and cities safe every day.

Standing Courageous Kristi Neace This book represents all voices of the law enforcement family, i.e. wives, parents, cousins, children, etc. The stories within will tear at your heart and bring laughter to your soul, but more importantly, offer a greater understanding and appreciation for the men and women who keep our homes and cities safe every day.

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