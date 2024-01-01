Arts Undergraduate Society
AUS x SUS GradBall 2024

1170 Rue Peel #110, Montréal, QC H3B 0A9, Canada

AUS and SUS is happy to bring you a fully open bar, a 3-course meal and music to sweep you off your feet this Friday, April 5th hosted at Le Windsor Ballroom!


Dinner, Dance & Drink Tickets Include: 


Cocktail reception:  6 pm - 7 pm

Dinner: 7 pm - 10 pm 

Dance + Open Bar: 10 pm - 1:30 am


Available to:

Tier 1 & 2: Open to all Fall 2023, Winter 2024 and Summer 2024 McGill Art/Sci/Artsci Grads

Tier 3: Open to ALL


Dance & Drink Tickets Include:


Dance + Open Bar: 10 pm - 1:30 am


Available to: 

Open to all McGill students 18+ and non-McGill Plus Ones

