Coventry Hills School New Inclusive Playground Online Silent Auction

$700 Value valid from Friday - Sunday. Excluded dates: Family Day, Spring break, Christmas, New Year's. Whether it's skiing or golfing, our townhouse is for you. Ski-in, ski-out right off the Silver Platter. If golf is your thing, Greywolf golf course is just minutes away. Across the street is the pools, sauna, hot tubs and so much more... The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac at the top of Panorama Resort. It is walking distance to the whole village, including pools, restaurants and rentals. The home sleeps 10 and has lots of room, so is great for families with various aged children or multi-families. The third bedroom is a suite off the garage, perfect for grandparents or relatives who need to "get away" or a space to keep the teenagers away. Donated by Koreen Graumann

$700 Value valid from Friday - Sunday. Excluded dates: Family Day, Spring break, Christmas, New Year's. Whether it's skiing or golfing, our townhouse is for you. Ski-in, ski-out right off the Silver Platter. If golf is your thing, Greywolf golf course is just minutes away. Across the street is the pools, sauna, hot tubs and so much more... The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac at the top of Panorama Resort. It is walking distance to the whole village, including pools, restaurants and rentals. The home sleeps 10 and has lots of room, so is great for families with various aged children or multi-families. The third bedroom is a suite off the garage, perfect for grandparents or relatives who need to "get away" or a space to keep the teenagers away. Donated by Koreen Graumann

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