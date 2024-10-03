Coventry Hills School New Inclusive Playground Online Silent Auction

$700 Value valid from Friday - Sunday. Excluded dates: Family Day, Spring break, Christmas, New Year's.
Whether it's skiing or golfing, our townhouse is for you. Ski-in, ski-out right off the Silver Platter. If golf is your thing, Greywolf golf course is just minutes away. Across the street is the pools, sauna, hot tubs and so much more...
The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac at the top of Panorama Resort. It is walking distance to the whole village, including pools, restaurants and rentals. The home sleeps 10 and has lots of room, so is great for families with various aged children or multi-families. The third bedroom is a suite off the garage, perfect for grandparents or relatives who need to "get away" or a space to keep the teenagers away.
Donated by Koreen Graumann
$700 Value valid from Friday - Sunday. Excluded dates: Family Day, Spring break, Christmas, New Year's.
Whether it's skiing or golfing, our townhouse is for you. Ski-in, ski-out right off the Silver Platter. If golf is your thing, Greywolf golf course is just minutes away. Across the street is the pools, sauna, hot tubs and so much more...
The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac at the top of Panorama Resort. It is walking distance to the whole village, including pools, restaurants and rentals. The home sleeps 10 and has lots of room, so is great for families with various aged children or multi-families. The third bedroom is a suite off the garage, perfect for grandparents or relatives who need to "get away" or a space to keep the teenagers away.
Donated by Koreen Graumann
4 Day Passes to Calaway Park
$100
Starting bid
$207.00 value
4 day passes to Calaway Park. Valid for the 2025 season.
Donated by Calaway Park
$207.00 value
4 day passes to Calaway Park. Valid for the 2025 season.
Donated by Calaway Park
4 Calgary Zoo Passes (expires Dec 31.24)
$75
Starting bid
Value approximately $160
Enjoy a day off during the holiday season with a trip to the Calgary Zoo, noting these passes expire Dec 31.2024 and can't be used for Zoolights.
Donated by Councillor Jasmine Mian's office, Ward 3
Value approximately $160
Enjoy a day off during the holiday season with a trip to the Calgary Zoo, noting these passes expire Dec 31.2024 and can't be used for Zoolights.
Donated by Councillor Jasmine Mian's office, Ward 3
Boston Pizza $100 Gift Card, Corona & Cooler on Wheels
$150
Starting bid
Valued at $500
73 L Custom Corona Cooler on wheels, comes with 6 bottles of non-alcoholic Corona and a $100 gift certificate to Boston Pizza.
Donated by Boston Pizza Coventry Hills location
Valued at $500
73 L Custom Corona Cooler on wheels, comes with 6 bottles of non-alcoholic Corona and a $100 gift certificate to Boston Pizza.
Donated by Boston Pizza Coventry Hills location
Wellness Package from Chiropractic Centre for Health
$90
Starting bid
Valued at $175
Basket comes with an opportunity for a one-hour massage, Muscle Care Rub, BioSteel hydration, a heat pack and kinesiology tape. Take good care of yourself or someone you love over the holiday season!!
Donated by Chiropractic Centre for Health, Dr. Ross Jeske & Dr. John Scott
Valued at $175
Basket comes with an opportunity for a one-hour massage, Muscle Care Rub, BioSteel hydration, a heat pack and kinesiology tape. Take good care of yourself or someone you love over the holiday season!!
Donated by Chiropractic Centre for Health, Dr. Ross Jeske & Dr. John Scott
Home Staging to Live/ Sell from Staged by Tara
$150
Starting bid
$350.00 value (Valid for one year)
- Full home consult on site (your home)
- During the consult we will work through vision, budget, goals, ideas and inspirations
- Follow up email communication with links and sources provided discussed during the consult
Donated by Tara Melhus, Staged by Tara
$350.00 value (Valid for one year)
- Full home consult on site (your home)
- During the consult we will work through vision, budget, goals, ideas and inspirations
- Follow up email communication with links and sources provided discussed during the consult
Donated by Tara Melhus, Staged by Tara
MSI 27" Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor from Memory Express
$75
Starting bid
Valued at approximately $200
MSI 27" Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, FHD 1920 x 1080, 16:9, G-sync compatible, super narrow bezels, Tilt, Vesa, G274F
Donated from Memory Express
Valued at approximately $200
MSI 27" Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, FHD 1920 x 1080, 16:9, G-sync compatible, super narrow bezels, Tilt, Vesa, G274F
Donated from Memory Express
$100 Gift Certificate #1 from XO Nails & Spa
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
$100 Way Spa Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
$100 Way Spa Gift Certificate to put towards a relaxing treatment for yourself or someone you care about!
Personal Donation from Guard Family
$100 Way Spa Gift Certificate to put towards a relaxing treatment for yourself or someone you care about!
Personal Donation from Guard Family
Make it a Special Christmas from Michael's
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $106
These special holiday items help make the Christmas season a little more bright for young ones, with a tin box to write letters to Santa, some special holiday craft papers, Santa socks for Christmas Eve, complete with Plate and Mugs for Santa and his reindeer to leave out on Christmas Eve. Make it an extra special Christmas this year!!
Donated by Michael's and specially shopped by our Fundraising Committee
Valued at $106
These special holiday items help make the Christmas season a little more bright for young ones, with a tin box to write letters to Santa, some special holiday craft papers, Santa socks for Christmas Eve, complete with Plate and Mugs for Santa and his reindeer to leave out on Christmas Eve. Make it an extra special Christmas this year!!
Donated by Michael's and specially shopped by our Fundraising Committee
Homemade Mountain Cribbage Board
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $150.
This beautiful handmade cribbage board with the mountains painted on top is sure to be the highlight gift for any cribbage player!
Handmade & Donated by Angela Glowasky
Valued at $150.
This beautiful handmade cribbage board with the mountains painted on top is sure to be the highlight gift for any cribbage player!
Handmade & Donated by Angela Glowasky
$100 Superstore GIft Card
$50
Starting bid
$100 Superstore Gift Card to put towards your everyday essential needs.
Donated by Superstore in Coventry Hills
$100 Superstore Gift Card to put towards your everyday essential needs.
Donated by Superstore in Coventry Hills
Swiftie Basket from VenzGifts
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $85
What Taylor Swift fan wouldn't LOVE receiving this amazing gift basket to celebrate her Era's Tour?
Donation from Jess at VenzGifts
Valued at $85
What Taylor Swift fan wouldn't LOVE receiving this amazing gift basket to celebrate her Era's Tour?
Donation from Jess at VenzGifts
Cobs Traditional Bread for One Year
$100
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Winning bidder receives one free loaf of traditional bread each week for one year from Coventry Hills Cobs Bread location only.
Donated by Alex & Anna at Coventry Hills Cobs Bread
Valued at $250
Winning bidder receives one free loaf of traditional bread each week for one year from Coventry Hills Cobs Bread location only.
Donated by Alex & Anna at Coventry Hills Cobs Bread
Bling 'n Things Assorted Jewellery Collection
$40
Starting bid
Valued at 80
This beautiful assorted jewellery is sure to make a perfect gift for someone special, or to add some 'bling' to your own collection.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Valued at 80
This beautiful assorted jewellery is sure to make a perfect gift for someone special, or to add some 'bling' to your own collection.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Holiday Door Hanger (18 in)
$25
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Who wouldn't want to compliment their holiday decorations with this custom made 18 inch holiday door hanger?
Donated by Angela Wilson Creations
Valued at $60
Who wouldn't want to compliment their holiday decorations with this custom made 18 inch holiday door hanger?
Donated by Angela Wilson Creations
60 minute massage from Northern Hills Sport Physiotherapy
$55
Starting bid
Valued at $105
Who couldn't use this opportunity to bid on a one hour massage so close to home? Treat yourself or someone you care about to this amazing experience!!
Donated by Northern Hills Sport Physiotherapy
Valued at $105
Who couldn't use this opportunity to bid on a one hour massage so close to home? Treat yourself or someone you care about to this amazing experience!!
Donated by Northern Hills Sport Physiotherapy
$150 Gift Certificate for Plumbing or Heating Services
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Planning for a plumbing or heating service, or planning for the "unexpected" need? This is a perfect opportunity to call on our "Super Dave" community resident expert.
Donated by Dave Anderson, Accell Plumbing & Heating
Valued at $150
Planning for a plumbing or heating service, or planning for the "unexpected" need? This is a perfect opportunity to call on our "Super Dave" community resident expert.
Donated by Dave Anderson, Accell Plumbing & Heating
2 Hours of Cleaning Services
$45
Starting bid
Valued at $100.00 for 2 hours of cleaning with Maid4U. Example of cleaning could be ensuite bathroom and the kitchen; or kitchen and all floors washed and all baseboards washed. Donated by Kirsten Rissling.
Valued at $100.00 for 2 hours of cleaning with Maid4U. Example of cleaning could be ensuite bathroom and the kitchen; or kitchen and all floors washed and all baseboards washed. Donated by Kirsten Rissling.
One Sweet Pie from Pie Junkie
$20
Starting bid
Valued at $34
Valid for one sweet pie of your choice. Visit website at www.piejunkie.ca to see the options available for choice.
Donated by Pie Junkie & Bakery
Valued at $34
Valid for one sweet pie of your choice. Visit website at www.piejunkie.ca to see the options available for choice.
Donated by Pie Junkie & Bakery
2 tickets to Theatre Calgary (Blithe Spirit)
$50
Starting bid
Valued between $88 and $216 depending on seats booked.
2 tickets for the performance Blithe Spirit running from Mar 18 to Apr 13, 2025 at Max Bell Theatre (Arts Commons).
Not Even Death Can Stop Love
Farce and frights collide as Charles Condomine tries to keep his past from ruining his present after inadvertently summoning the spirit of his first wife at a dinner-party-turned-séance. Only he can see or hear her, but that won’t stop her attempts to destroy his new marriage, in this supernatural comedy from one of theatre’s most beloved British wits.
Donated by Theatre Calgary
Valued between $88 and $216 depending on seats booked.
2 tickets for the performance Blithe Spirit running from Mar 18 to Apr 13, 2025 at Max Bell Theatre (Arts Commons).
Not Even Death Can Stop Love
Farce and frights collide as Charles Condomine tries to keep his past from ruining his present after inadvertently summoning the spirit of his first wife at a dinner-party-turned-séance. Only he can see or hear her, but that won’t stop her attempts to destroy his new marriage, in this supernatural comedy from one of theatre’s most beloved British wits.
Donated by Theatre Calgary
$100 Gift Certificate #2 from XO Nails & Spa
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
Simply Edible Bouquet Petit from Edible Arrangements
$20
Starting bid
Valued at $49.99
Treat someone special in your life to this delicious, freshly-crafted arrangement! Pineapple daisies, strawberries, and other fresh fruit favourites are carefully crafted in a brightly-colored keepsake container they can use long after all the fruit is gone. Perfect for celebrating birthdays, work milestones, and other special occasions, this gift is the perfect way to make their day extra sweet.
Donated by Edible Arrangements Country Hills
Website: https://www.ediblearrangements.ca/stores/309-500-country-hills-blvd-ne-calgary-ab-t3k-5h2
Valued at $49.99
Treat someone special in your life to this delicious, freshly-crafted arrangement! Pineapple daisies, strawberries, and other fresh fruit favourites are carefully crafted in a brightly-colored keepsake container they can use long after all the fruit is gone. Perfect for celebrating birthdays, work milestones, and other special occasions, this gift is the perfect way to make their day extra sweet.
Donated by Edible Arrangements Country Hills
Website: https://www.ediblearrangements.ca/stores/309-500-country-hills-blvd-ne-calgary-ab-t3k-5h2
Gift Certificate 45 min RAPID Neurofascial Reset Treatment
$65
Starting bid
Valued at $131.25
Ever wanted to take your therapeutic treatment to the next level to help manage your pain? or know someone who could benefit from this treatment...now is your chance to try something new!!!
RAPID Neurofascial Reset is a manual therapy technique designed especially for treating pain and injury. Not just the obvious stuff like bad backs, or sciatica, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow or shoulder pain. It can also help with persistent pain, or injuries that happened decades ago that have never quite healed, even long term medical conditions like arthritis.
Donated by Anna Broussard, Chelsea Street Wellness
https://www.chelseastreetwellness.com/
Valued at $131.25
Ever wanted to take your therapeutic treatment to the next level to help manage your pain? or know someone who could benefit from this treatment...now is your chance to try something new!!!
RAPID Neurofascial Reset is a manual therapy technique designed especially for treating pain and injury. Not just the obvious stuff like bad backs, or sciatica, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow or shoulder pain. It can also help with persistent pain, or injuries that happened decades ago that have never quite healed, even long term medical conditions like arthritis.
Donated by Anna Broussard, Chelsea Street Wellness
https://www.chelseastreetwellness.com/
Bling 'n Things Holiday Gift Set
$15
Starting bid
Valued at $35
This assorted holiday collection is sure to make a perfect gift to add some 'bling' for the upcoming holiday season.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Valued at $35
This assorted holiday collection is sure to make a perfect gift to add some 'bling' for the upcoming holiday season.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Gift Certificate for 60 minute Massage Treatment
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $115.50
Treat yourself or someone you care about to an incredible massage and enhance your physical & mental well-being.
Donated by Sarah at Chelsea Street Wellness
https://www.chelseastreetwellness.com/
Valued at $115.50
Treat yourself or someone you care about to an incredible massage and enhance your physical & mental well-being.
Donated by Sarah at Chelsea Street Wellness
https://www.chelseastreetwellness.com/
Paint by Numbers Activity #1 (Cat)
$10
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Know someone who loves to paint or be creative? This is the "purrrr-fect" holiday gift for that special someone. Comes with two activities.
Personal donation from the McLellan family
Valued at $40
Know someone who loves to paint or be creative? This is the "purrrr-fect" holiday gift for that special someone. Comes with two activities.
Personal donation from the McLellan family
$50.00 Golf Town Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Golf Town to put towards a purchase for yourself or someone you care about!
Personal Donation from Guard family
$50 gift card to Golf Town to put towards a purchase for yourself or someone you care about!
Personal Donation from Guard family
The Fruit Fix Box from Edible Arrangements
$10
Starting bid
Valued at $22.99
Crafted with the sweetest combination of fresh fruit and real, gourmet chocolate, our Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, Apples & Bananas Box is the perfect trio to make anything you're celebrating even sweeter. Each banana bite is hand-dipped in mouthwatering semisweet chocolate on one side and rich, smooth white chocolate on the other, while each of our strawberries and Granny Smith apple wedges is carefully dipped in melt-in-your-mouth semisweet chocolate. Perfect for teachers, dog walkers, babysitters, and more, this gift delivers pure happiness with every bite.
Product does not come with plate, this product will be delivered in a custom Edible Arrangements® gift box. Design may vary.
Donated by Edible Arrangements Country Hills
Website: https://www.ediblearrangements.ca/stores/309-500-country-hills-blvd-ne-calgary-ab-t3k-5h2
Valued at $22.99
Crafted with the sweetest combination of fresh fruit and real, gourmet chocolate, our Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, Apples & Bananas Box is the perfect trio to make anything you're celebrating even sweeter. Each banana bite is hand-dipped in mouthwatering semisweet chocolate on one side and rich, smooth white chocolate on the other, while each of our strawberries and Granny Smith apple wedges is carefully dipped in melt-in-your-mouth semisweet chocolate. Perfect for teachers, dog walkers, babysitters, and more, this gift delivers pure happiness with every bite.
Product does not come with plate, this product will be delivered in a custom Edible Arrangements® gift box. Design may vary.
Donated by Edible Arrangements Country Hills
Website: https://www.ediblearrangements.ca/stores/309-500-country-hills-blvd-ne-calgary-ab-t3k-5h2
12 x 12 Canvas Bear Print
$25
Starting bid
Item Valued at $50
Compliment your home with this lovely canvas photo taken in Kananaskis by our Coventry Hills Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Stableford.
Donated by Liz Stableford
Item Valued at $50
Compliment your home with this lovely canvas photo taken in Kananaskis by our Coventry Hills Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Stableford.
Donated by Liz Stableford
2 Combo Meals from Edo
$15
Starting bid
Valued around $30.00
2 combo meals (your choice of teriyaki chicken or sukiyaki beef dishes plus a regular sized fountain drink) at Country Hills Edo location only.
Donated by Edo Country Hills
Valued around $30.00
2 combo meals (your choice of teriyaki chicken or sukiyaki beef dishes plus a regular sized fountain drink) at Country Hills Edo location only.
Donated by Edo Country Hills
Bling 'n Things Assorted Earrings
$15
Starting bid
Valued at $45
This assorted collection of earrings are sure to make a perfect gift for any kiddo for the upcoming holiday season.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Valued at $45
This assorted collection of earrings are sure to make a perfect gift for any kiddo for the upcoming holiday season.
Donated by Amber Van Dooren, Bling 'n Things Fashion Jewelry
Gift Certificate for Full Leg and Underarm Sugaring
$40
Starting bid
Valued at $85.00
Treat yourself or someone you special to smooth, radiant skin with this gift certificate for professional body sugaring services. A natural, gentle, and effective way to feel your best! Perfect for any occasion.
Donated from Va Va Smooth Body Sugaring
Valued at $85.00
Treat yourself or someone you special to smooth, radiant skin with this gift certificate for professional body sugaring services. A natural, gentle, and effective way to feel your best! Perfect for any occasion.
Donated from Va Va Smooth Body Sugaring
$100 Gift Certificate to Oasis Wellness Centre & Spa
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Who doesn't love to spoil yourself or someone you care about? This is the perfect way to give the excuse to spend an afternoon getting a treatment and relaxing during the hustle of the holiday season...or afterwards!
50% Donated by Oasis Wellness Centre & Spa
50% Donated by Nadine Guard & Fiona Asag
Valued at $100
Who doesn't love to spoil yourself or someone you care about? This is the perfect way to give the excuse to spend an afternoon getting a treatment and relaxing during the hustle of the holiday season...or afterwards!
50% Donated by Oasis Wellness Centre & Spa
50% Donated by Nadine Guard & Fiona Asag
Pampered Chef "Day for Baking" Items
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Know a baker in your life that could use an update to some of their baking items. This bag comes with a measuring cup, a kitchen timer, a spatula, a testing stick, yummy chocolate and banana bread mix, a mini recipe book and a gift certificate for 20% off your next Pampered Chef order (with a $50 minimum purchase).
Donated by Cheryl Weber-Ehret, Pampered Chef Consultant
Valued at $75
Know a baker in your life that could use an update to some of their baking items. This bag comes with a measuring cup, a kitchen timer, a spatula, a testing stick, yummy chocolate and banana bread mix, a mini recipe book and a gift certificate for 20% off your next Pampered Chef order (with a $50 minimum purchase).
Donated by Cheryl Weber-Ehret, Pampered Chef Consultant
$100 Gift Certificate #3 from XO Nails & Spa
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
Valued at $100
𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆
Everyone deserves to feel fabulous and ecstatic about themselves, and now is your turn! Treat yourself or someone you love with this gift certificate.
Donated by XO Nails Country Hills
Animal Basket from VCA Harvest Hills
$40
Starting bid
Valued at approximately $80
We are encouraged to spoil our cats and dogs this holiday season with some toys (cat & dog) and a warm blanket, so don't forget to check them off your holiday shopping list!
Donated by VCA Animal Hospital - Harvest Hills
Valued at approximately $80
We are encouraged to spoil our cats and dogs this holiday season with some toys (cat & dog) and a warm blanket, so don't forget to check them off your holiday shopping list!
Donated by VCA Animal Hospital - Harvest Hills
Coventry Hills School Spirit Wear
$25
Starting bid
Valued at $75.00
Keep comfy this holiday season and sport some new Coventry Hills School "Spirit Wear". Comes with Adult M sweatpants, Adult M t-shirt and Adult S sweatshirt.
Donated by Creations by E (vendor for our school merchandise)
Valued at $75.00
Keep comfy this holiday season and sport some new Coventry Hills School "Spirit Wear". Comes with Adult M sweatpants, Adult M t-shirt and Adult S sweatshirt.
Donated by Creations by E (vendor for our school merchandise)
Paint by Numbers Activity #2 (Dog)
$10
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Know someone who loves to paint or be creative? And maybe an animal lover as well, this is an awesome holiday gift for that special someone. Comes with two activities.
Personal donation from the McLellan family
Valued at $40
Know someone who loves to paint or be creative? And maybe an animal lover as well, this is an awesome holiday gift for that special someone. Comes with two activities.
Personal donation from the McLellan family
Gift Certificate for Brazilian Sugaring
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $60.00
Treat yourself or someone you special to smooth, radiant skin with this gift certificate for professional body sugaring services. A natural, gentle, and effective way to feel your best! Perfect for any occasion.
Donated from Va Va Smooth Body Sugaring
Valued at $60.00
Treat yourself or someone you special to smooth, radiant skin with this gift certificate for professional body sugaring services. A natural, gentle, and effective way to feel your best! Perfect for any occasion.
Donated from Va Va Smooth Body Sugaring
Handmade Sweet Little Mouse
$10
Starting bid
Valued at $25
A special little gift for that special little one, handmade with love from our Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Stableford.
Donated by Liz Stableford
Valued at $25
A special little gift for that special little one, handmade with love from our Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Stableford.
Donated by Liz Stableford
Warm & Cozy Blanket
$15
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Cuddle up this winter with a warm cozy blanket.
Donated by Councillor Jasmin Mian's office, Ward 3
Valued at $40
Cuddle up this winter with a warm cozy blanket.
Donated by Councillor Jasmin Mian's office, Ward 3
2 Hours of Cleaning Services
$45
Starting bid
Valued at $100.00 for 2 hours of cleaning with Maid4U. Example of cleaning could be ensuite bathroom and the kitchen; or kitchen and all floors washed and all baseboards washed. Donated by Kirsten Rissling.
Valued at $100.00 for 2 hours of cleaning with Maid4U. Example of cleaning could be ensuite bathroom and the kitchen; or kitchen and all floors washed and all baseboards washed. Donated by Kirsten Rissling.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!