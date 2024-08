Tariq Rauf of the UN Institute for Training and Research and Cara Pike of Climate Access will discuss how the climate movement might take a page (or two) from the CNANW and its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and whether that treaty has been effective in stopping the proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

This promises to be an interesting discussion as former co-chair of CNANW (Canadian Against Nuclear Weapons) Syvlie Lemieux will be moderating the dialog.