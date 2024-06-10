2024 TKS High School Fun Fair

Add a donation for THE KING'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY
$
General admission
$15
Open to TKS High School Students.
Many thanks to event sponsor VMA Accounting!
Includes Bouncy Castle, Meltdown Inflatable, Human Hamster Balls, Velcro Obstacle Course, Monster Soccer, Lawn Games, Concession, and more...
Open to TKS High School Students.
Many thanks to event sponsor VMA Accounting!
Includes Bouncy Castle, Meltdown Inflatable, Human Hamster Balls, Velcro Obstacle Course, Monster Soccer, Lawn Games, Concession, and more...
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!