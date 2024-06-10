THE KING'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

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THE KING'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

About this event

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2024 TKS High School Fun Fair

21783 76b Ave

Langley Twp, BC V2Y 2S5, Canada

Add a donation for THE KING'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

$

General admission
$15
Open to TKS High School Students. Many thanks to event sponsor VMA Accounting! Includes Bouncy Castle, Meltdown Inflatable, Human Hamster Balls, Velcro Obstacle Course, Monster Soccer, Lawn Games, Concession, and more...

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