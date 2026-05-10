UOV Golf Tournament 'The Lightning Classic'

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About this event
Includes 18 holes w/cart, door prizes and sit down dinner.
Closest to the Pin Hole Sponsor. Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.
Longest Drive Contest Sponsor. Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.
Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.
Putting Contest hosted by you! Your company will receive premium visibility throughout one of the tournament’s most interactive activities, including on-site signage, digital promotion, and sponsor recognition during the event.
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