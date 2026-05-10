Hosted by

Upper Ottawa Valley Ringette Association

About this event

UOV Golf Tournament 'The Lightning Classic'

1725 Kohlsmith Rd

Cobden, ON K0J 1K0, Canada

Team Registration
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes w/cart, door prizes and sit down dinner.

Gold Hole Sponsor
$250

Closest to the Pin Hole Sponsor. Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.

Silver Hole Sponsor
$200

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor. Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.

Bronze Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsorship sign with company name displayed on the tee off blocks. Company name included in email promos + social media.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$200

Putting Contest hosted by you! Your company will receive premium visibility throughout one of the tournament’s most interactive activities, including on-site signage, digital promotion, and sponsor recognition during the event.

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