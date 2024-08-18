Panache 2 - sortir le grand jeu !

Join us for a day filled with games, competitions, and camaraderie! Over 500 games on site, tournaments, bazaar, Lillojeux boutique, escape chests, attendance prizes... and this year, l'auberge l'Amarré will be on site to offer a food service including dinner for only $15! Don't miss this unique opportunity to have fun and discover new board games. Meet us on November 9th, 2024 at 10:00 am at the Centre Jude-Drouin in Mont-Louis, Gaspésie.

Join us for a day filled with games, competitions, and camaraderie! Over 500 games on site, tournaments, bazaar, Lillojeux boutique, escape chests, attendance prizes... and this year, l'auberge l'Amarré will be on site to offer a food service including dinner for only $15! Don't miss this unique opportunity to have fun and discover new board games. Meet us on November 9th, 2024 at 10:00 am at the Centre Jude-Drouin in Mont-Louis, Gaspésie.

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