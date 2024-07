In this four-week class, you'll learn the basic techniques of crocheting and crochet your very first project! This workshop is for beginners who have never crocheted before, but will also be a perfect fit for those who learned how to crochet at some point, but need a refresher.





Date: Saturdays: Oct. 5-26

Time: 10-12 p.m.

Location: Community Room (CSAC)

Length Six weeks

Cost: $100

Max. class size: 12