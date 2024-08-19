ATM Presents: Show Her the Money & WIFT+ Reception@TIFF

Ticket covers the cost of theatre and licensing fee, which goes to the filmmaker and studio. WIFT tickets sold SEPARATELY. We can't refund, so if you can't make it, consider it a donation to the cause!

Ticket covers the cost of theatre and licensing fee, which goes to the filmmaker and studio. WIFT tickets sold SEPARATELY. We can't refund, so if you can't make it, consider it a donation to the cause!

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