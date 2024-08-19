ATM Presents: Show Her the Money & WIFT+ Reception@TIFF
Imagine Cinema Market Square & The Well
Movie premiere only
$35
Ticket covers the cost of theatre and licensing fee, which goes to the filmmaker and studio. WIFT tickets sold SEPARATELY. We can't refund, so if you can't make it, consider it a donation to the cause!
Ticket covers the cost of theatre and licensing fee, which goes to the filmmaker and studio. WIFT tickets sold SEPARATELY. We can't refund, so if you can't make it, consider it a donation to the cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!