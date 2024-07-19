ZN Events x FLOW Magazine Launch & Networking Event

- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show
- Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives
- Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season
- Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements
- Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks
- Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event
- Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events
- Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!
- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show
- Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives
- Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season
- Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements
- Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks
- Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event
- Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events
- Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!
2 Tickets ZN EVENTS X FLO MAGAZINE LAUNCH
$40
- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show
- Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives
- Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season
- Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements
- Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks
- Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event
- Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events
- Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!
- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show
- Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives
- Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season
- Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements
- Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks
- Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event
- Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events
- Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!
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