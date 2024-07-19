ZN Events x FLOW Magazine Launch & Networking Event

- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show - Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives - Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season - Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements - Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks - Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event - Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events - Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!

- Celebration of the FLOW Magazine launch featuring our March 2nd fashion show - Curated networking opportunity for Montreal's fashion creatives - Exclusive first-hand information about two major upcoming fashion shows this fall season - Priority participation in our database for future events and announcements - Delicious appetizers and refreshing drinks - Opportunity to purchase physical copies of the magazine live at the event - Surprise collaboration announcement with ZN Events - Chance to connect with designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, stylists, creative directors, and more!

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