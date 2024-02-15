Our Society Canada

Hosted by

Our Society Canada

About this event

3rd Annual Tamil's Hope Fest

3840 Finch Ave E

Toronto, ON M1T 3T4, Canada

General admission (Adult)
$100
Since its establishment in 2016, Our Society (OS) has achieved significant milestones across education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and COVID-19 relief efforts. With chapters in Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, OS uplifted 57 underprivileged schools, organized workshops for 6,000 students, supported 80 underprivileged university students, trained nursing care assistants, empowered single mothers, conducted 28 medical camps, and provided COVID-19 relief to 5,000 households. Through these initiatives, OS has demonstrated a commitment to creating an inclusive, empowered society.
General Admission (Child 0-12)
$50

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