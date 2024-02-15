3rd Annual Tamil's Hope Fest

Since its establishment in 2016, Our Society (OS) has achieved significant milestones across education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and COVID-19 relief efforts. With chapters in Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, OS uplifted 57 underprivileged schools, organized workshops for 6,000 students, supported 80 underprivileged university students, trained nursing care assistants, empowered single mothers, conducted 28 medical camps, and provided COVID-19 relief to 5,000 households. Through these initiatives, OS has demonstrated a commitment to creating an inclusive, empowered society.

Since its establishment in 2016, Our Society (OS) has achieved significant milestones across education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and COVID-19 relief efforts. With chapters in Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, OS uplifted 57 underprivileged schools, organized workshops for 6,000 students, supported 80 underprivileged university students, trained nursing care assistants, empowered single mothers, conducted 28 medical camps, and provided COVID-19 relief to 5,000 households. Through these initiatives, OS has demonstrated a commitment to creating an inclusive, empowered society.

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