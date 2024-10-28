November Lunch & Learn: Advancing DEI in Saskatchewan

Select this ticket if you would like to purchase a lunch box from PickNic's Catering. All lunch boxes include a gourmet sandwich on baguette, veggies & dip, and a sweet treat. Ticket price includes all taxes. Option 1: Beef & Swiss with Horseradish Mayo Option 2: Apricot Chicken Salad with Basil Option 3: California Veggie with Hummus

Select this ticket if you would like to purchase a lunch box from PickNic's Catering. All lunch boxes include a gourmet sandwich on baguette, veggies & dip, and a sweet treat. Ticket price includes all taxes. Option 1: Beef & Swiss with Horseradish Mayo Option 2: Apricot Chicken Salad with Basil Option 3: California Veggie with Hummus

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