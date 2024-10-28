November Lunch & Learn: Advancing DEI in Saskatchewan

You can still register and 'BYOL', but please note lunch purchases are now closed.
You can still register and 'BYOL', but please note lunch purchases are now closed.
Lunch Ticket
$19.85
Select this ticket if you would like to purchase a lunch box from PickNic's Catering. All lunch boxes include a gourmet sandwich on baguette, veggies & dip, and a sweet treat. Ticket price includes all taxes.
Option 1: Beef & Swiss with Horseradish Mayo
Option 2: Apricot Chicken Salad with Basil
Option 3: California Veggie with Hummus
Select this ticket if you would like to purchase a lunch box from PickNic's Catering. All lunch boxes include a gourmet sandwich on baguette, veggies & dip, and a sweet treat. Ticket price includes all taxes.
Option 1: Beef & Swiss with Horseradish Mayo
Option 2: Apricot Chicken Salad with Basil
Option 3: California Veggie with Hummus
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!