Workshop for men supernumeraries (french) Sep 20, 2021 to Sep 25, 2021

You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by cheque to :
Le Manoir de Beaujeu,
630 Sherbrooke Street West, suite 400,
Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1E4.
Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for.
You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by cheque to :
Le Manoir de Beaujeu,
630 Sherbrooke Street West, suite 400,
Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1E4.
Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for.
Payment by email
free
You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by sending an Interac email payment from your bank account to: [email protected]
Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for when sending the email.
You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by sending an Interac email payment from your bank account to: [email protected]
Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for when sending the email.
Deposit
CA$75
Make an online payment.
Make an online payment.
Early bird
CA$690
Make an online payment. This price is available if paying in full more than one month in advance (i.e. before Aug 20, 2021).
Make an online payment. This price is available if paying in full more than one month in advance (i.e. before Aug 20, 2021).