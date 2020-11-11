Workshop for men supernumeraries (french) Sep 20, 2021 to Sep 25, 2021

You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by cheque to : Le Manoir de Beaujeu, 630 Sherbrooke Street West, suite 400, Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1E4. Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for.

You can make a payment in full or a make a deposit by cheque to : Le Manoir de Beaujeu, 630 Sherbrooke Street West, suite 400, Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1E4. Please be sure to indicate exactly which activity you're registering for.

seeMoreDetailsMobile