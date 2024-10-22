CLIMB YUKON ASSOCIATION
Climb Yukon Fall Scramble Competition
1405 Hickory St
Whitehorse, YT Y1A 4M4, Canada
Youth D Girls
CA$25
Participants born in between 2013 and 2016
Youth D Boys
CA$25
Participants born in betwwen 2013 and 2016
Youth C Girls
CA$25
Participants born in 2011 or 2012
Youth C Boys
CA$25
Participants born in 2011 or 2012
Youth B Girls
CA$25
Participants born in 2009 or 2010
Youth B Boys
CA$25
Participants born in 2009 or 2010
Youth A Girls
CA$25
Participants born in 2007 or 2008
Youth A Boys
CA$25
Participants born in 2007 or 2008
Adult Rec Female
CA$25
Participants born before 2007
Adult Rec Male
CA$25
Participants born before 2007
Adult Rec Non Binary
CA$25
Participants born before 2007
checkout