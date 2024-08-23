Connected Canadians Canadiens Branchés's Silent Auction

Personal Stylist Session with Melissa (Guenette) Mason
CA$150
Enjoy a personalized styling session with Ottawa-based stylist, Melissa (Guenette) Mason, who works with clients of all ages and styles. Melissa will provide expert guidance on selecting outfits that suit your body type, lifestyle, and personal preferences. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or trying something new, this session will help you make thoughtful, informed choices about your style.
Tailored to fit your unique needs, this experience is perfect for anyone looking for practical, personalized fashion advice from one of Ottawa’s leading stylists.
Estimated value: $300
One Night at the Westin, Ottawa
CA$350
Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay at the Westin Ottawa, perfectly located downtown with stunning views of Parliament Hill and the Rideau Canal. Whether you're looking for a staycation or a night of relaxation, this elegant hotel offers the perfect escape. Bid for a night of comfort, indulgence, and prime access to Ottawa's finest attractions.
Nine and Dine
CA$150
Enjoy a unique opportunity to play nine holes at the prestigious Royal Ottawa Golf Club, accompanied by a member (Connected Canadians Board Member, Mark Quigg). After your round of golf, relax and unwind over dinner at the clubhouse. This experience is perfect for golf enthusiasts looking to enjoy a day on the green with great company.
Estimated Value: $250
$200 Gift Certificate for Vivianna Day Spa
CA$125
Pamper yourself or a loved one with this $200 gift certificate to Vivianna Day Spa, where relaxation meets luxury. Choose from a range of spa treatments that will leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and glowing. It's the perfect indulgence for a day of self-care.
Untitled: Cyan - Print
CA$70
Print by Ottawa-Based Artist Kate Oakley.
Estimated Value: $100
Vintage Botanical Ceramic Art on Copper – Set of 2
CA$70
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your space with this unique set of two framed botanical art pieces, handcrafted by Quebec artist Claire Gobeil. These vintage pieces combine intricate ceramic detailing on copper, bringing nature-inspired art into a modern aesthetic. Perfect for creating that cozy, eclectic vibe in your home or office, these one-of-a-kind artworks are sure to be a conversation starter.
Estimated Value: Priceless artistry from a bygone era.
One Night at the Lord Elgin Hotel, Ottawa
CA$250
Treat yourself to a classic Ottawa experience with a one-night stay at the historic Lord Elgin Hotel. Located steps away from Confederation Park and the National Arts Centre, this iconic hotel offers timeless elegance and convenience for your next downtown getaway.
Gift basket from Connie's Gift Baskets
CA$50
Customized gift baskets for all occasions, made unique, thoughtful, personalized and meaningful - guaranteed one of a kind.
Connie's Custom Gifts - Russell, Ontario.
Estimated value, $125.
$250 Gift Certificate for Davidson's Jewellers, Glebe Ottawa
CA$150
Discover timeless elegance with a $250 gift certificate to Davidson’s Jewellers in the Glebe. Whether you're looking for a special piece of fine jewelry or a unique gift, this certificate offers the perfect opportunity to add something truly exquisite to your collection.
Glebe Pilates One Month Membership
CA$40
Enjoy unlimited access to Yoga and Pilates at The Mat Lab locations in the Glebe and Beechwood. Intimate, cozy and never intimidating. New and seasoned movers welcome.
Estimated value, $99
Dermeluxx Facial at Holtz Spa (Valued at $330)
CA$200
Revitalize your skin with the cutting-edge Dermeluxx facial at Holtz Spa, Ottawa’s premier destination for luxury skincare. This facial is designed to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and restore your skin's natural radiance, leaving you feeling and looking your best.
Table for 10 at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club
CA$75
Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club located at Biagio's Italian Kitchen in Ottawa. Gather your friends or family for an unforgettable evening filled with hilarious stand-up comedy, delicious food, and drinks.
Estimated, $250
Roundabout Laundry Starter Pack
CA$150
Skip laundry day and reclaim hours of your time! Kick your feet up and relax with this starter pack containing:
Matching towel set (two bath towels, two hand towels, five washcloths)
Two premium reusable laundry dropoff bags
$150 in Wash & Fold services
Estimated value $275
Roundabout Laundry brings you delightful laundry experiences as Ottawa’s largest and highest rated laundromat, with premium Wash & Fold and Dry Cleaning services.
Learn more at roundaboutlaundry.com
Private Room for up to 10 people in ByWard Market
CA$100
Support an aspiring entrepreneur in your life and help turn their vision into reality!
With an inspiring view of Ottawa’s vibrant ByWard Market is an ideal space for your executive retreat, off-site and Strategic planning sessions.
With high ceilings and exposed brick, this historic, hundred-year-old space is bound to inspire. This meeting room is perfect for creative pursuits and meetings alike with its supply of natural light, rugged textures, and down-to-earth decor. Situated in the heart of ByWard Market, you’ll be steps away from all the action. Able to host 6-10 people, this room is the perfect solution for your team’s needs.
The most common use is; private social events, photoshoots, staff meetings, strategic planning session, pop-up stores.
Partner: MBO CoWorking
Private Room in ByWard Market
Value, $400
Empowering Entrepreneurs: 4 hours of personalized coaching
CA$200
Support an aspiring entrepreneur in your life and help turn their vision into reality!
Partner: Founder’s Coach
Empowering Entrepreneurs: 4 hours of personalized coaching
Value: $900
Eric McRae, serial entrepreneur and principal at Founders Coach, has mentored over 250 startups. He understands the challenges faced by new businesses in service industries, technology startups, and retail ventures. Eric offers personalized strategies to help you or someone you care about succeed faster and prepare for growth.
What is covered: Strategic Planning, Go-To-Market Strategy, Financial Modelling, Operations & Services Design.
Proven Success:
With Eric’s battle-tested techniques and industry insights, entrepreneurs achieve real, tangible results. His focus is on practical solutions that propel businesses forward.
A Path to Growth:
Whether it's getting off the ground or scaling for equity investment, Eric guides you every step of the way.
Beechwood Pottery Membership Six Weeks
CA$100
Discover the art of pottery with a 6-week membership for wheel throwing classes. Perfect for beginners or enthusiasts looking to hone their craft in a creative and hands-on setting!
Estimated, $445
Oaktree Medical Acupuncture or Chiropractor Session
CA$50
Choice of Chiropractic or Acupuncture Session
Enjoy a personalized chiropractic or acupuncture session at your choice of one of three convenient locations. Tailor your treatment to your specific needs and experience expert care in a relaxing environment.
Estimated, $165
Oaktree Medical Acupuncture or Chiropractor Session
CA$50
Choice of Chiropractic or Acupuncture Session
Enjoy a personalized chiropractic or acupuncture session at your choice of one of three convenient locations. Tailor your treatment to your specific needs and experience expert care in a relaxing environment.
Estimated, $165
Oaktree Medical Acupuncture or Chiropractor Session
CA$50
Choice of Chiropractic or Acupuncture Session
Enjoy a personalized chiropractic or acupuncture session at your choice of one of three convenient locations. Tailor your treatment to your specific needs and experience expert care in a relaxing environment.
Estimated, $165
Tropical Getaway
CA$1,200
Treat yourself and a special someone to a luxurious five-night all-inclusive escape in paradise. Choose from destinations Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Mazatlán, or Cozumel. Unlimited food, drinks, and accommodations included.
Estimated, $2500
Lunch with Adrian Harewood at Social Restaurant
CA$200
Enjoy a 1:1 luncheon with Adrian Harewood, Canadian television and radio journalist, on the historic Sussex Avenue, Social Restaurant and Lounge.
Estimated, $400/priceless
Private Singing, Guitar, or Piano Lessons
CA$50
Have you always wanted to learn to sing, play piano, or guitar? Enjoy two one-on-one private lessons tailored just for you!
Estimated, $100
Private Singing, Guitar, or Piano Lessons
CA$50
Have you always wanted to learn to sing, play piano, or guitar? Enjoy two one-on-one private lessons tailored just for you!
Estimated, $100
