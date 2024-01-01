Annual Networking Fundraiser 2024 •

Celebrate our 2 year anniversary with us





The Missing Link Project aims to uplift and nurture the community’s youth by creating and providing after-school programs. These program categories include Fitness Literacy, Business and Financial Literacy, and Mental Health Literacy.

Fitness Literacy will include: physical activities such as after-school sports and group exercise classes; learning about the importance of fitness; types of fitness; and muscular anatomy, including types of muscles and their respective function.

Business and Financial Literacy will include: how to balance income versus expenses (this will look at balancing cheque books, finding savings, and comparing prices to similar products or services); how to start a for-profit business without Love Money (and a cost/benefit analysis of starting a business); and how to do taxes as an individual.

Mental Health Literacy will include: Yoga classes; Diaphragmatic Breathing; understanding the importance of Mental Health; Mindfulness Meditation; understanding and implementing Cognitive Behavioural Therapy into everyday life; and how to support others through grief, depression, and anxiety.





This year, we have included Community Tickets. This means you can buy tickets for someone else who cannot afford to attend. If you do not have the financials to attend, please send an email to [email protected] requesting a ticket.