2024 BGC North Simcoe Dodgeball Classic

Teams register as a group of 8. Double Elimination Guarantees Each Team 2 Games. Each game is the best of 5 Sets, so there is an opportunity for up to 5 Sets in each Game. Lunch is included with Registration. There will be 2 Age Groups playing on Saturday. Both Age Groups are Co-ed and are encouraged to be diverse in their gender construction on the court for every game. 8 Team slots available in both Age Groups.