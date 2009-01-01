Welcome to the 2024 BGC North Simcoe Dodgeball Classic!
Teams register as a group of 8. Double Elimination Guarantees Each Team 2 Games. Each game is the best of 5 Sets, so there is an opportunity for up to 5 Sets in each Game. Lunch is included with Registration. There will be 2 Age Groups playing on Saturday. Both Age Groups are Co-ed and are encouraged to be diverse in their gender construction on the court for every game. 8 Team slots available in both Age Groups.
Each team is required to wear matching colours, uniforms, or identifier to distinguish them from others. Teams are encouraged to have fun with their team name and uniforms, but it is not required.
Saturday May 25th From 9:00am-3:00pm: Ages 8-12 Co-ed & Ages 13-15 Co-ed.
Prizes for Champions and Consolation Champions in both divisions.
*8 Team Slots in each of the 2 Different Age Groups