PPALC Memberships

EARLYBIRD 2026 Membership Card item
EARLYBIRD 2026 Membership Card
CA$30
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

EARLYBIRD! One premium PPALC 2026 Membership Card that unlocks the door to a whole new world. Enjoy unique benefits and a tangible card to carry in your wallet. This card will be available for you to pick up at 10 Chrysler Gate after purchase.


Cards are effective the purchase date until December 31st 2026

2026 Membership Card item
2026 Membership Card
CA$40

One premium PPALC 2026 Membership Card that unlocks the door to a whole new world. Enjoy unique benefits and a tangible card to carry in your wallet. This card will be available for you to pick up at 10 Chrysler Gate after purchase.


Cards are effective the purchase date until December 31st 2026

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing