Swedish Beginner 2, Thursday evenings, April 4th- June 6th, 2024 (10 sessions)

6540 Thomas St, Burnaby, BC V5B 4P9, Canada

A 10 -week Swedish Beginner continuation course taught by Åsa at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby on Thursday nights between 7-9pm, April 4th to June 6th, 2024. 


Enrolment in the Swedish Course includes:

Course Fee: $165

Membership in Swedish Cultural Society (if you haven't already paid for 2024): $25 single or $30 family 

Rivstart A Books (if you don't have the books already): $95 


Refund will be given only in the event the course is cancelled. 

You can switch to another group/ course or keep your payment as credit should you be unable to attend (not eligible for single classes only for the full course).


Please email  [email protected] if you have questions or need help registering. 


