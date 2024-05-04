Here is more information ...





TRANSMUTATIONS I (quaranta)

a night of sound art and celebration //

soirée d'art sonore et une célébration





4 May 2024

Ateliers Belleville

545 Legendre OUEST

Montréal





doors/portes 20h

show 21h









JONI VOID & IDA TONINATO (electroacoustic beats & sax)

STEFAN CHRISTOFF & JOSEPH SANNICANDRO (psychogeographic soundscapes)

SOLEDAD ROSAS (dreamy guitar and vocal excursions)

ESTHER B. (abstract turntable improvisations)





Plus late night DJ sets spinning hip hop, funk, disco, techno and more:





DJean

Spirodon

the new objective





w/ visuals by Rob Feulner and Marwan Sekkat













$20 (pwyc)