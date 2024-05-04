Here is more information ...
TRANSMUTATIONS I (quaranta)
a night of sound art and celebration //
soirée d'art sonore et une célébration
4 May 2024
Ateliers Belleville
545 Legendre OUEST
Montréal
doors/portes 20h
show 21h
JONI VOID & IDA TONINATO (electroacoustic beats & sax)
STEFAN CHRISTOFF & JOSEPH SANNICANDRO (psychogeographic soundscapes)
SOLEDAD ROSAS (dreamy guitar and vocal excursions)
ESTHER B. (abstract turntable improvisations)
Plus late night DJ sets spinning hip hop, funk, disco, techno and more:
DJean
Spirodon
the new objective
w/ visuals by Rob Feulner and Marwan Sekkat
$20 (pwyc)