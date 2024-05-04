Atelier Belleville / Sound Propositions
TRANSMUTATIONS I (quaranta)

Rue Legendre O, Montréal, QC, Canada

Here is more information ...


a night of sound art and celebration //

soirée d'art sonore et une célébration 


4 May 2024

Ateliers Belleville

545 Legendre OUEST

Montréal

doors/portes 20h

show 21h 



JONI VOID & IDA TONINATO (electroacoustic beats & sax)

STEFAN CHRISTOFF & JOSEPH SANNICANDRO (psychogeographic soundscapes)

SOLEDAD ROSAS (dreamy guitar and vocal excursions)

ESTHER B. (abstract turntable improvisations)


Plus late night DJ sets spinning hip hop, funk, disco, techno and more:


DJean
Spirodon
the new objective 


w/ visuals by Rob Feulner and Marwan Sekkat




$20 (pwyc)

