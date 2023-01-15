Membership - KOOTUKAR ARTS AND SPORTS CLUB

Hi,





As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the functionality of our organization, we kindly request you to provide your membership details for registration, and reporting purposes. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated, and it will contribute to the smooth operation of our club.





Please find the attached form to complete the necessary information. If you have any questions or require assistance, feel free to reach out.





Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.





Name of Society: KOOTUKAR ARTS AND SPORTS CLUB

Incorporation Number: S0077598

Business Number: 74070 8946 BC0001

Date and Time of Filing: January 15, 2023 07:25 PM Pacific Time





Best regards,

Team 2023