The infused die-on aluminum wall art piece is 20"X30" and ready to hang. Shipped free in Canada and US
The infused die-on aluminum wall art piece is 20"X30" and ready to hang. Shipped free in Canada and US
0
Source image 1 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what it might look like if it had colour so we could see it?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what it might look like if it had colour so we could see it?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
0
Source image 2 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what it might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what it might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
0
Source image 3 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
0
Source image 4 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like if it had colour so we could see it assuming its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
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Unified Quantum Field image 1 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like from the center of the field in any direction if it had colour so we could see it and assume its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like from the center of the field in any direction if it had colour so we could see it and assume its dimensions are infinite?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
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Unified Quantum Field image 2 - AI
$1,200
AI prompt - e?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
AI prompt - e?
Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.
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