AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like from the center of the field in any direction if it had colour so we could see it and assume its dimensions are infinite? Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.

AI prompt - Given all the information you have about the source or the Unified field, can you imagine what its wave energy pattern might look like from the center of the field in any direction if it had colour so we could see it and assume its dimensions are infinite? Note that the AI does not keep track of history so it is unlikely to generate the same thing twice even with the same prompt.

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