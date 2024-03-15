ScotDance New Brunswick Pre-Premier Highland Dance Competition 2024

Maximum one dancer per ticketing form





RSOBHD C-NB-CO24-1006

Entries open MARCH 15th, 2024 at 12PM ADT



Judge: Lindsay Perreault (Ontario), Lisa Breck (Ontario), Leah Sutton-Knowles (Saskatchewan)





SCHEDULE

Saturday

Primary registration at 12:00pm

Beginner, Novice and Intermediate registration at 12:30pm

Primary dancing starts at 12:30pm

Beginner, Novice and Intermediate dancing starts at 1pm





At time of registration, participants are required to agree to the following:

i. Good Health Declaration

ii. Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19

iii. ScotDance Canada Competition and Workshop Waiver Form Each are attached in the online registration form.





Note: all schedules may be subject to change based on registration numbers, and will be communicated to you prior to the event if so.