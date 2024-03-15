ScotDance New Brunswick Pre-Premier Highland Dance Competition 2024

Maximum one dancer per ticketing form
RSOBHD C-NB-CO24-1006
Entries open MARCH 15th, 2024 at 12PM ADT
Judge: Lindsay Perreault (Ontario), Lisa Breck (Ontario), Leah Sutton-Knowles (Saskatchewan)
SCHEDULE
Saturday
Primary registration at 12:00pm
Beginner, Novice and Intermediate registration at 12:30pm
Primary dancing starts at 12:30pm
Beginner, Novice and Intermediate dancing starts at 1pm
At time of registration, participants are required to agree to the following:
i. Good Health Declaration
ii. Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19
iii. ScotDance Canada Competition and Workshop Waiver Form Each are attached in the online registration form.
Note: all schedules may be subject to change based on registration numbers, and will be communicated to you prior to the event if so.