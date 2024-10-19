Uplands Elementary PAC's Silent Auction

Up your plant game with this beauty from the @theplantjunkie Standing 2 feet tall in a chic 9-inch neutral pot, this plant will add a stylish touch to any room. It’s low-maintenance and a perfect pop of greenery for your space. 💲 Min bid: $50 💰 Valued at $150 🔨 Bid increments: $2 Don’t miss out on this trendy plant that will make your space look instantly cooler!

Up your plant game with this beauty from the @theplantjunkie Standing 2 feet tall in a chic 9-inch neutral pot, this plant will add a stylish touch to any room. It’s low-maintenance and a perfect pop of greenery for your space. 💲 Min bid: $50 💰 Valued at $150 🔨 Bid increments: $2 Don’t miss out on this trendy plant that will make your space look instantly cooler!

More details...