2024 OASPHE Spring Regional HPE Conference - Peel District School Board

As the Educator Voice for HPE in Ontario, the Ontario Association for the Support of Physical and Health Education (OASPHE), works to advocate, lobby, and support HPE teachers and issues. In partnership with the Ontario Teachers Federation (OTF), OASPHE works to support HPE teachers with all levels of government working closely with PHE Canada, Ophea, CIRA, Health Schools Coalition, and many others. We are stronger with the support of all our members. There are tens of thousands of HPE Educators in Ontario. Together, our voice is stronger.

In collaboration with the Peel District School Board, OASPHE is hosting its first regional HPE conference. Thank you to Peel District School Board and its staff for supporting the event. This event will bring together HPE Educators from across the region to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the vast impact each of you has had on your students, schools, and communities.

This event is open to all educators from any board or organization.

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 – 7:30 pm (Sessions Start: 4:30 pm)

Location: Turner Fenton S.S Cost: $25.00

7935 Kennedy Road South

Brampton, ON Canada

Event: Welcome/Social, Door Prizes, Keynote Speaker, 3 sessions, Snacks, Loot bag.

Please bring your own re-usable water container.





Thank you for your payment, please ensure to register your session choices using the link below.





https://forms.gle/ozqmth2xfv4xp7Z27



