World Tourism Day 2024 at Capilano University

Guided by students from the Outdoor Recreation program, this nature walk takes you around our North Vancouver campus and introduces you to topics including wellness tourism, inner peace, as well as Indigenous relationships with nature. For this activity, please bring waterproof shoes and clothing.
Guided by students from the Outdoor Recreation program, this nature walk takes you around our North Vancouver campus and introduces you to topics including wellness tourism, inner peace, as well as Indigenous relationships with nature. For this activity, please bring waterproof shoes and clothing.
Potluck Ticket
Free
What connects people from all around the world? Sharing a meal! You are invited to bring your favourite dish (preferably from your home country) to share with your peers. Please specify any ingredients that could trigger allergies!
What connects people from all around the world? Sharing a meal! You are invited to bring your favourite dish (preferably from your home country) to share with your peers. Please specify any ingredients that could trigger allergies!
Panel Discussion Ticket
Free
Join us for an informative and interactive talk on tourism's role in global peace. We will be hosting experienced tourism professionals to talk on this important matter!
Join us for an informative and interactive talk on tourism's role in global peace. We will be hosting experienced tourism professionals to talk on this important matter!
Add a donation for Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Student Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!