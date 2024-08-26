World Tourism Day 2024 at Capilano University

Guided by students from the Outdoor Recreation program, this nature walk takes you around our North Vancouver campus and introduces you to topics including wellness tourism, inner peace, as well as Indigenous relationships with nature. For this activity, please bring waterproof shoes and clothing.

Guided by students from the Outdoor Recreation program, this nature walk takes you around our North Vancouver campus and introduces you to topics including wellness tourism, inner peace, as well as Indigenous relationships with nature. For this activity, please bring waterproof shoes and clothing.

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