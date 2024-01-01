Summertide Cabaret: Untrue Stories Live

Summertide: Untrue Stories Live

Bid farewell to the springtime frenzy, and embrace the laid vibes of summer! Soak in the season of rest and reflection. What discoveries can be found by gazing inward? If we allow ourselves to ponder and contemplate, where might our imagination lead us? Could the warmth of the summertide cut through the frost of winter? Let's dive deep into uncovering what nourishes and replenishes the light within.





What is “Summertide” you may ask? It’s like “Summer time” except old-timey. (Like “Yuletide in winter”). We invite you to our portable creation tent at Woodland Park, two nights in which we share stories old, new, fiction and true.





This New Creation night will showcase 3 new works in a cabaret format, breaking in between each performance. Amidst the breaks the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary food from Chai Wagon; and to round out the evening, we'll have a night market featuring local artistic vendors!





Doors will open at 7:00pm. Show up early to enjoy the festivities. Performances start at 7:30pm.





Event Date: June 7 & 8, 2024

Time: first show starts at 7:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm

Outdoor Event Location: Woodland Park - 705 Woodland Dr, Vancouver [Tented]