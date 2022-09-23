[Members Only]: 2022 in-person High Holy Day services registration form

Please note that due to high demand, we are adding a second service for Rosh Hashanah Day I, Kol Nidre as well as Yom Kippur morning service (which includes Yizkor).





REGISTRATION FOR 2ND SERVICES ~FOR MEMBERS ONLY~ IS NOW OPEN





===============================================================================================





Gentle Reminders:





This registration form is for members in-person services only.





For your convenience, here is the full 2022 High Holy Day services schedule.





Please review our Covid-19 Safety Policy.





There is no need to register if you would like to attend on zoom. Zoom links to our HHD services will be automatically emailed to all our members on Friday, September 23, 2022.





Kindly bring your machzor.





Should you need a machzor, please contact Claire ([email protected]) to purchase one.





Please bring your e-ticket(s) to each service you are registered for. E-tickets will be automatically generated and emailed to you once you submit this registration form.





Shanah Tova and Chag Same'ach!