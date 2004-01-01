BC Active Championship 2024 + CFC Membership

Register for the official 2024 BC Active Chess Championship (presented by Vancity Chess)! Players of all ages are welcome to enter!





Venue: Banquet Hall at Thompson Community Centre

5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC





All-day free parking available onsite.









Rounds: 8 rounds Swiss format

Round 1 at 10:00 a.m. April 20

Round 2 at 11:30 a.m. April 20

Round 3 at 01:00 p.m. April 20

Round 4 at 02:30 p.m. April 20

Break until Sunday

Round 5 at 10:00 a.m. April 21

Round 6 at 11:30 a.m. April 21

Round 7 at 01:00 p.m. April 21

Round 8 at 02:30 p.m. April 21

Time format: 15 min + 10 sec/move increment





Rated: CFC Quick Rated

An active CFC membership is required to play in this event.





Sections:

U1400

Open

Prizes:

$2000+ guaranteed in cash prizes

Cost: