BC Active Championship 2024 + CFC Membership

Register for the official 2024 BC Active Chess Championship (presented by Vancity Chess)! Players of all ages are welcome to enter!
Venue: Banquet Hall at Thompson Community Centre
5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC
All-day free parking available onsite.
Rounds: 8 rounds Swiss format
- Round 1 at 10:00 a.m. April 20
- Round 2 at 11:30 a.m. April 20
- Round 3 at 01:00 p.m. April 20
- Round 4 at 02:30 p.m. April 20
- Break until Sunday
- Round 5 at 10:00 a.m. April 21
- Round 6 at 11:30 a.m. April 21
- Round 7 at 01:00 p.m. April 21
- Round 8 at 02:30 p.m. April 21
Time format: 15 min + 10 sec/move increment
Rated: CFC Quick Rated
An active CFC membership is required to play in this event.
Sections:
Prizes:
- $2000+ guaranteed in cash prizes
Cost:
- $55
- Note: Zeffy adds an option to tip them at the end of the transaction. You can enter "No contribution" if you want