BC Active Championship 2024 + CFC Membership

5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC V7C 3K8, Canada

Register for the official 2024 BC Active Chess Championship (presented by Vancity Chess)! Players of all ages are welcome to enter!


Venue: Banquet Hall at Thompson Community Centre

5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC


All-day free parking available onsite.



Rounds: 8 rounds Swiss format

  • Round 1 at 10:00 a.m. April 20
  • Round 2 at 11:30 a.m. April 20
  • Round 3 at 01:00 p.m. April 20
  • Round 4 at 02:30 p.m. April 20
  • Break until Sunday
  • Round 5 at 10:00 a.m. April 21
  • Round 6 at 11:30 a.m. April 21
  • Round 7 at 01:00 p.m. April 21
  • Round 8 at 02:30 p.m. April 21

Time format: 15 min + 10 sec/move increment


Rated: CFC Quick Rated

An active CFC membership is required to play in this event.


Sections:

  • U1400
  • Open

Prizes:

  • $2000+ guaranteed in cash prizes

Cost: 

  • $55
  • Note: Zeffy adds an option to tip them at the end of the transaction. You can enter "No contribution" if you want
