Fall Circus Classes (September to December 2025)

Monday 4:00-5:15 PM
Youth Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 8-10 years)
Coach TBD
Youth will learn beginner acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth with some experience but still working on climbs and inversions are welcome.
$25/ class x 15 classes= $375
Monday 4:00-5:15 PM
Youth Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 5-7 years)
Coach Sophia & Winter
Through games and play, youth will learn beginner acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth will gain strength, coordination, and confidence.
$25/ class x 15 classes= $375
Mondays 5:15-6:30 PM
Experienced Aerial Teen (age 11-17)
Coach Holly
This class is for teens who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.
$25/ class x 15 classes= $375
Wednesday- 4:00-5:15 PM
Experienced Aerial Silks (age 11-17)
This class is for teens (age 11-17) who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.
$25/ class x 15 classes= $375
WEDNESDAY- 5:15-6:30 PM
Experienced Aerial Silks (18+)
This class is for adults 18+ who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.
$25/ class x 15 classes= $375
Open Gym is self-guided training time, for anyone (age 16+) enrolled in classes with us, or professionals. It is a NO TEACHING scenario.
This is a great time to practice skills learned in class, get in some extra conditioning, or stretching.
You are welcome to use our aerial and juggling equipment.
Occasionally we will host special workshops in this time slot.
$10/ session x 5 session class card= $50
