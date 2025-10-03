Fall Fiesta: A Friday Night Social at Mulberry

Ticket valid for Alum Mulberry parent/guardian/staff or community member. Ticket price includes entry, snacks, dancing and good company. Beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) available for purchase at event with tap or cash. Please have ID available, (attendees must be 19 or older).



Alum Mulberry parent/guardian/staff or community members may purchase up to 2 tickets, (1-2 Alum or current Mulberry parent/guardian/staff or community member OR 1 Alum Mulberry parent/guardian/staff or community member plus 1 guest - see guest ticket option below).



Tickets are non-refundable. We hope you can make it but if not, please know the money still supports the school in many ways. Thank you.