Fall Fundraiser Auction

Autumn Decor Set
5", 7", 9"
Add a warm autumn touch,
to your home with this trio of pumpkin-stye accents, each tied with a fall-colored plaid bow. Perfect for a cozy table display or seasonal décor.
Retail value $50
Pedipaws nail grinder, softer kong toy for puppies or senior dogs, Canada Pooch dog walking safety light
Add a touch of handcrafted artistry to your home with this exquisite wood-burned wall art. Featuring a vibrant floral design in warm pinks and oranges against a serene blue backdrop, this piece is both charming and unique. A beautiful addition to any room, it's perfect for adding a personal touch to your space. 10x8in
This charming rustic wood photo frame is the perfect way to display your dog's picture. The dark wood finish adds a touch of vintage charm, while the "Gettin' My Wag On!" inscription adds a fun, playful touch. The 4x6 inch photo insert area is a great way to celebrate your canine companion. A perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, or just because.
Bring a whimsical touch to your home with this metal owl perch stand. Featuring four adorable silver-tone owls perched on staggered rods, this modern yet playful piece is perfect for displaying jewelry, keys, or simply as a decorative accent.
Sturdy metal construction with sleek satin finish
Multi-tier design for visual interest and functionality
Ideal for desks, dressers, or entryways
Adds charm to both modern and rustic décor styles
A delightful blend of style and personality, this owl stand is a hoot for any room.
Add a touch of humor and charm to your home décor with this “Wine is the Answer… What Was the Question?” hanging sign. Featuring a sleek black-and-white design with a wine glass graphic, this sign is perfect for kitchens, dining rooms, home bars, or wine cellars.
Metal construction with a smooth enamel-style finish
Easy to hang with attached chain
Lightweight yet sturdy for long-lasting use
A fun gift for wine lovers and entertainers
Whether for yourself or as a quirky present, this sign is a conversation starter that pairs perfectly with your favorite bottle.
14x9in
Keep your furry friend cool and comfortable with this Large Pet Cool Mat (36" x 20" / 90 cm x 50 cm).
Not just for summer! Soothing cooling mats are great for many dogs who seek cool spots
Designed for both dogs and cats, this reusable cooling mat works without electricity, water, or refrigeration—just lay it out and let your pet enjoy the instant cooling relief.
Dual-sided design for extended use
Antisepsis & deodorizing properties for freshness
Safe, non-toxic materials
Easy to fold & store when not in use
Perfect for travel, crates, or lounging at home
Whether indoors, outdoors, or on the go, this mat is the paw-fect way to help your pet beat the heat.
New handcrafted Beautiful sunburst crocheted blanket!
XL 65" x 56" is the perfect size to cuddle up under, cover beds or couches and more
Kitchen value $18
Tray, towel "begin each day with kindness"
spatula and slotted spoon
Cook's gift set retail value $30
Bamboo bread board, cheese slicer, paring knives, towel "Grill, chill, repeat"
Wine lovers gift set
Tray/cutting board, ,2 wine glasses, glass carafe, corkscrew and bottle opener, towel "Time to wine down"
Adorable cat cave kitty bed, with assorted toys, bowl and collar
Value $45
Limited Edition Collector Plate – "Patience" by Sandra Kuck (1991)
Lovely 8.25" gold-rimmed collector plate featuring "Patience" by Sandra Kuck- the first plate in her Hearts and Flowers collection, released in 1991 by Reco International.
The plate is in excellent condition and comes in its original Reco box, along with the signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Details:
Title: Patience
Artist: Sandra Kuck
Year: 1991
Collection: Hearts and Flowers (Plate #1)
Size: 8.25" diameter
Material: Porcelain with gold trim
Includes original box + COA
A beautiful piece for collectors of vintage plates, Sandra Kuck fans, or anyone who loves sweet, nostalgic artwork.
Enchanted Unicorn & Pegasus Bundle- Vintage Plate, Headband & Sparkly Hair Clips!
Bring a little magic into your life with this whimsical unicorn-themed bundle- perfect for collectors, kids, or anyone who loves a touch of fantasy!
Bundle Includes:
9" Vintage Unicorn Decorative Plate (New in Box)
A stunning ceramic plate featuring a majestic unicorn or pegasus in a dreamy celestial design. Still in its original box and in excellent condition- a beautiful piece for display or gifting.
Sequined Unicorn Headband (Child Size)
Fun and sparkly! This adorable headband features a glittering unicorn horn, soft ears, and shimmering sequins. Great for playtime, costumes, or everyday magic.
6-Pack of Glittery Unicorn & Heart Hair Clips
Add a pop of sparkle to any hairstyle! Includes six clips with glittery hearts and mini unicorns- perfect for dress-up or party favors.
Set of 3 Sunflower Accents
5, 7, 9"
Keep the sunshine a little longer with this charming trio, featuring etched sunflower designs. Perfect for bringing a warm, seasonal touch to your home as the nights grow longer!
Halloween Decor- Set of 3
Add a touch of rustic charm to your spooky-season decorating with this set of 3 halloween pieces! Measuring 9", 7", and 5" tall, these eye catching are sure to add a pop of colour to your home!
Rustic Multi-Photo Frame: Showcase your cherished family memories in this beautiful, rustic-style frame. Featuring a warm wood finish and space for three photos, it's perfect for displaying treasured moments. The frame also includes the word "Family" written in multiple languages, adding a unique and heartfelt touch. 13x13in
Mix and Measure Salad Jar + Oven Mitts
Never forget a salad dressing recipe again with this handy jar, designed with all of your favourite recipes in mind! With convenient "fill-to" measurements, mixing together classics like French Vinaigrette, Creamy Caesar, or Italian Herb has never been easier!
Paired with a set of red gingham oven mitts/ pot grabbers, you'll be ready to entertain with style and flavour in a pinch
Kurgo Bench Seat Cover
55"W x 45"L; best for sedans & small SUVs
Protect your car’s interior without sacrificing style. This durable, waterproof, and stain-resistant cover creates a reliable barrier between your pup and your seats. Designed with hook-and-loop openings for easy access to seatbelts, and piped edges to contain dirt and water. Extra features include behind- and under-seat attachments for a secure fit, plus two roomy storage pockets for travel essentials.
Kurgo Dog Booster Seat
Give your pup a safe and comfy ride! This elevated booster seat lets dogs up to 30 lbs enjoy the view while staying securely tethered. Features a waterproof, stain-resistant exterior, sturdy metal supports for structure, and built-in storage pockets. Installs easily on any bucket seat and collapses for convenient storage when not in use.
Candle Bundle
A thoughtful mix of cozy and classic. Includes one sugar cookie-scented Pet House Candle, made to keep pet-loving homes fresh and inviting, plus a 20-pack of elegant white taper candles. A perfect gift for the season or a treat for your own home.
Slip'n Slide- Water Knee Hockey
Hockey isn't just for the winter! Perfect for kids looking to work on their slap shot before ice-time starts. This Wham-O Slip'n Slide Water Knee Hockey includes a puck, two knee hockey sticks, and a 108" x 60" mat with nets.
May also be used indoors without water
Frog Sprinkler
Great for water loving dogs or kids
Frolic through the end of summer with this adorable frog sprinkler! Attach this safe, soft, sprinkler directly to your hose for a refreshing afternoon. Perfect for ages 3 and up, or anyone young at heart!
Stamp and Card Bundle- Over 150$ value!
A crafters dream! Level up your card-making, scrapbooking, or DIY designs with this assortment of unique wooden rubber stamps, card stock, and speciality design foils.
Glass Mugs - Set of 6
A beautiful set of vintage glass mugs with fruit and floral embossing. Perfect for entertaining, wow your guests with a vibrant mug of hot apple cider
9" x 11.25" Set of two country style framed bears ideal for kitchen, cottage or anywhere in the home
Photo album, adorable hanging ornament and baby album makes a wonderful welcome gift
