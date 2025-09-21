Fall Fundraiser Auction

Keep your furry friend cool and comfortable with this Large Pet Cool Mat (36" x 20" / 90 cm x 50 cm).

Not just for summer! Soothing cooling mats are great for many dogs who seek cool spots



Designed for both dogs and cats, this reusable cooling mat works without electricity, water, or refrigeration—just lay it out and let your pet enjoy the instant cooling relief.



Dual-sided design for extended use

Antisepsis & deodorizing properties for freshness

Safe, non-toxic materials

Easy to fold & store when not in use

Perfect for travel, crates, or lounging at home



Whether indoors, outdoors, or on the go, this mat is the paw-fect way to help your pet beat the heat.