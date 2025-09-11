Kamloops Art Gallery Membership

Supporter - Monthly
CA$5

Supporter - Annual
CA$60

Individual
CA$35

Artist
CA$25

Student
CA$20

Senior
CA$20

Senior Couple
CA$35

Family
CA$65

Core benefits for you and up to 4 additional family members.

Director's Circle
CA$150

Core Benefits + KAG exhibition publications mailed to you + Free admission to hundreds more participating galleries and museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum Association (NARM)

School Membership
CA$150

Core Benefits + 60% discount on school programs

Community Membership
CA$150

Core Benefits + one complimentary tour and workshop (a $150 value), along with 40% off all future tour and workshops + Ten FREE admission passes for you to share with customers, clients, friends, or family + Free admission to hundreds more participating galleries and museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum Association (NARM)

Corporate Membership
CA$200

Core Benefits + 25% Discount on memberships for your employees + Ten FREE admission passes for you to share with customers, clients, friends, or family + Free admission to hundreds more participating galleries and museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum Association (NARM)

