2025 REGION 16 FALL MUSIC SCHOOL

FRIDAY NIGHT: Ramada Belleville; SATURDAY: Centennial High School

R16 Member: Friday Night AND Saturday
$100

Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes.

R16 Member: Saturday ONLY
$85

Grants entry to the all-day Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes with Erin Howden.

Director-Asst. Director Lunch
$45

Lunch for Region 16 Chorus Directors and Assistant Directors.

Non-R16 SAI: Friday Night AND Saturday
$130

Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by Sweet Adelines from regions other than Region 16 at an additional $30/per person.

Non-R16 SAI: Saturday ONLY
$100

Grants entry for Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by Sweet Adelines from regions other than Region 16 at an additional $15/per person.

Non-SAI: Friday Night AND Saturday
$135

Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by non-Sweet Adeline members at an additional $35/per person.

Non-SAI: Saturday ONLY
$105

Grants entry for Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by non-Sweet Adeline members at an additional $20/per person.

