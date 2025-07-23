2025 REGION 16 FALL MUSIC SCHOOL

Hosted by
Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes.
Grants entry to the all-day Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes with Erin Howden.
Lunch for Region 16 Chorus Directors and Assistant Directors.
Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by Sweet Adelines from regions other than Region 16 at an additional $30/per person.
Grants entry for Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by Sweet Adelines from regions other than Region 16 at an additional $15/per person.
Grants entry to Friday's Opening Session and Quartetapalooza PLUS Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by non-Sweet Adeline members at an additional $35/per person.
Grants entry for Saturday Rise & Shine: Reaching Beyond the Spotlight classes by non-Sweet Adeline members at an additional $20/per person.
