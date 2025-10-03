Individually wrapped Mint Smoothie® Bars Available in milk (9A) or dark (9B) chocolate 49g per bar
Rhéo has been hand crafting candies with the sweet tradition of small batch confections since 1969. Our signature chocolate is the iconic Mint Smoothie® – a velvety smooth centre with a delicate balance of natural peppermint oil and a luxurious chocolate exterior. Utterly creamy and completely unforgettable. The Mint Smoothie Bar is our version of the chocolate bar equivalent for this tasty treat!
Individually wrapped Mint Smoothie® Bars dark chocolate 49g per bar
Bagged, classic peppermint handmade hard candies Gluten-free, Vegetarian 150g
Humbug, it’s not just the sweet, peppermint flavour; it’s the memories. This is the old-fashioned style Humbug at it’s best. The one Grandma set out for guests, in her fanciest candy dish. “One at a time” was all she allowed and that made us savour the taste even more. This traditional Humbug evokes some very special memories.
Gift box, milk chocolate Milk Mint Smoothies® 15 pieces | 195g Gluten-free, Vegetarian
Individual packets of Mint Smoothie® Hot Cocoa Mix 35g per packet
Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 4.75" in height 100g
Individually bagged Solid white chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3.5" in height 50g
Milk Chocolate - Individually bagged Solid milk 2" rectangle 45g
Dark Chocolate - Individually bagged Solid milk 2" rectangle 45g.
Gluten-free, Vegetarian
Individually bagged Solid 72% bittersweet chocolate Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Vegetarian 4.25" in height 30g
Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3" in height 35g
Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3.5" in height 60g