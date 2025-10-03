eventClosed
#9A - MINT SMOOTHIE BARS - Milk Chocolate

Individually wrapped Mint Smoothie® Bars Available in milk (9A) or dark (9B) chocolate 49g per bar


Rhéo has been hand crafting candies with the sweet tradition of small batch confections since 1969. Our signature chocolate is the iconic Mint Smoothie® – a velvety smooth centre with a delicate balance of natural peppermint oil and a luxurious chocolate exterior. Utterly creamy and completely unforgettable. The Mint Smoothie Bar is our version of the chocolate bar equivalent for this tasty treat!

#9B - MINT SMOOTHIE BARS - Dark Chocolate

Individually wrapped Mint Smoothie® Bars dark chocolate 49g per bar

#4 - HUMBUGS

Bagged, classic peppermint handmade hard candies Gluten-free, Vegetarian 150g


Humbug, it’s not just the sweet, peppermint flavour; it’s the memories. This is the old-fashioned style Humbug at it’s best. The one Grandma set out for guests, in her fanciest candy dish. “One at a time” was all she allowed and that made us savour the taste even more. This traditional Humbug evokes some very special memories.

#8 - 15-pc MILK MINT SMOOTHIES

Gift box, milk chocolate Milk Mint Smoothies® 15 pieces | 195g Gluten-free, Vegetarian


#10 - MINT SMOOTHIE HOT COCOA MIX

Individual packets of Mint Smoothie® Hot Cocoa Mix 35g per packet

#3 - SNOWMAN - Milk Chocolate

Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 4.75" in height 100g

#7 - SNOWMAN SUCKER - White Chocolate

Individually bagged Solid white chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3.5" in height 50g

#2A - MERRY CHRISTMAS BAR - Solid Milk

Milk Chocolate - Individually bagged Solid milk 2" rectangle 45g

#2B - MERRY CHRISTMAS BAR - Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate - Individually bagged Solid milk 2" rectangle 45g.

Gluten-free, Vegetarian

#1 - ST. NICK - Dairy Free - Gluten Free

Individually bagged Solid 72% bittersweet chocolate Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Vegetarian 4.25" in height 30g

#5 - SANTA SUCKER - Milk Chocolate

Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3" in height 35g

#6 - ROLY-POLY SANTA

Individually bagged Solid milk chocolate Gluten-free, Vegetarian 3.5" in height 60g