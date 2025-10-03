Bagged, classic peppermint handmade hard candies Gluten-free, Vegetarian 150g





Humbug, it’s not just the sweet, peppermint flavour; it’s the memories. This is the old-fashioned style Humbug at it’s best. The one Grandma set out for guests, in her fanciest candy dish. “One at a time” was all she allowed and that made us savour the taste even more. This traditional Humbug evokes some very special memories.