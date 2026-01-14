Hosted by

False Creek Sprint Canoe Club

False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 1

Peroni Vintage Beer Picnic Cooler item
Peroni Vintage Beer Picnic Cooler
$40

Starting bid

Peroni Vintage Beer Picnic Cooler

-Metal Cooler
-Peroni Nastro Azzurro Style Capri Beer
-Beach Towel Custom

-Retail: $250

Villager 1000 pc puzzle item
Villager 1000 pc puzzle
$15

Starting bid

Villager 1000 pc puzzle
-Salt Spring Island Swim Designed in Canada by
Anja Jane
-Ravensburger Puzzle Sort: Go! 6 Sorting Trays.

-$70 Value

POZ Auto Face Tracking Selfie Stick item
POZ Auto Face Tracking Selfie Stick
$5

Starting bid

POZ Auto Face Tracking Selfie Stick Tripod Desktop Gimbal brand

-Retail $40

Nivea Smoothing Duo Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Gift Set item
Nivea Smoothing Duo Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Nivea Smoothing Duo Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Holiday Gift Set, Serum and Wrinkle Filler

-Retail $70

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar item
25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar item
25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
$30

Starting bid

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar - Shopper's Drug Mart---Retail $370

Korean skincare Package -Mimmua Niacity: item
Korean skincare Package -Mimmua Niacity:
$25

Starting bid

Korean skincare brand Mimmua Niacity:
-Glow Reset toner
-Dark Pot Ampoule
- cy glacial sherbet Gel and Pad

-Retail: $168

Institut Esthederm Pro Collagen Trio set item
Institut Esthederm Pro Collagen Trio set
$35

Starting bid

Institut Esthederm Pro Collagen Trio set
-Intensive Pro Collagen Serum
-Intensive Pro Collagen Cream
-Lift & Repair Eve contour care

-Retail: $228

HoMedics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat item
HoMedics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat
$20

Starting bid

HoMedics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat

-Retail $90


Tommy Bahama Tote Bag and Pillow item
Tommy Bahama Tote Bag and Pillow
$15

Starting bid

Tommy Bahama
- Indoor / outdoor Water/ Mildew Fade Resistant Decorative Pillows
- Designer Tote Bag.

-Retail: $90

Huda Beauty Kit item
Huda Beauty Kit
$5

Starting bid

Huda Beauty Kit
- Easy Blur Airbrush Foundation
Colour: Toasted Coconut Z40N - Light-Medium Skin with a neutral undertone
- Faux Filter Matte Liquid Waterproof Concealer Colour:
Merinque 2.1 Neutral- fair- light skin tones with neutral undertone

- Retail: $92

Crabtree & Evelyn Verbena, Lavendar Essentials Set item
Crabtree & Evelyn Verbena, Lavendar Essentials Set
$25

Starting bid

Crabtree & Evelyn Verbena, Lavendar Essentials Set
- Bath & Shower Gel
- Body Lotion
- Hand therapy

- Retail: $70

Nellie's Host Bundle Cleaning Supplies item
Nellie's Host Bundle Cleaning Supplies
$40

Starting bid

Nellie's Host Bundle Cleaning Supplies
- Laundry Soda
- Wow stick
- Dish Butter
- Kitchen Brush
- Swedish Dishcloths
- Flyer balls
- Jute Bag

- Retail: $109

Saje Warm - Wellness Kit item
Saje Warm - Wellness Kit
$10

Starting bid

Saje Warm - Wellness Kit
- Comforting Water Bottle Shape Pad
- Liguid Sunshine Oil Blend Roll - On

- Retail: $40

NEST Fragrances Holiday Set item
NEST Fragrances Holiday Set
$15

Starting bid

NEST Fragrances Holiday Set
- Candle and Reed Diffuser
- 50 hours
- scent - cinnamon, orange, pine, vanilla blend

- Retail: $96

NEST New York Candle item
NEST New York Candle
$5

Starting bid

NEST New York Candle
- Scent Winter Chai
- 50 hours

- Retail: $51

NEST New York Fragrances item
NEST New York Fragrances
$5

Starting bid

NEST New York Fragrances
- Scent - Vanilla Bourbon
- Eau de Parfum

-Retail: $136

NEST New York Fragrances item
NEST New York Fragrances
$5

Starting bid

NEST New York Fragrances
- Madagascar Vanilla
- Perfume Oil

- Retail: $51

The Maker Candle Set item
The Maker Candle Set
$15

Starting bid

The Maker Candle Set
- Spiritus Candle
- Scent. Warm Woods, Frankincense, Vanilla Bean

- Retail: $108

Mala The Brand - Scented Candle Lavender Fields item
Mala The Brand - Scented Candle Lavender Fields
$15

Starting bid

Mala The Brand
- Scented Candle Lavender Fields
- Lavender.+ Vanilla + Sandalwood
- 40-45 hours

- Retail: $42

One hour massage with Susy Tucker (White Rock) item
One hour massage with Susy Tucker (White Rock)
$35

Starting bid

One hour massage with Susy Tucker (White Rock)

- Retail $130

Handmade Broom item
Handmade Broom
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Broom

- Retail $60

6LBs of Starbucks Coffee item
6LBs of Starbucks Coffee
$30

Starting bid

6LBs of Starbucks Coffee

- Retail $120

Personal Coaching with Erin Lim item
Personal Coaching with Erin Lim
$30

Starting bid

Erin Lim personal coaching. Max 2 people. Expires June 30, 2026

- Retail: $60

Two pair of Native Shoes of your choice item
Two pair of Native Shoes of your choice
$50

Starting bid

Two pair of Native Shoes of your choice,
- Retail: $340

Body & Soul Health & Fitness item
Body & Soul Health & Fitness
$200

Starting bid

Body & Soul Health & Fitness 1 Month Unlimited Small Group Training and Group Studio Classes

- Retail $420

"Salmon" by Eric Johandy item
"Salmon" by Eric Johandy
$15

Starting bid

Salmon Drawing
-Might be an original one-of-a-kind.

-Unknown artist.
-Double-matted, glass with art clips.

-Dimensions: approx 14.25"x11"

-Retail: $35

2 R.C. Gorman prints. item
2 R.C. Gorman prints.
$15

Starting bid

2 R.C. Gorman prints. Gorman is an American Indigenous artist from the American Southwest (Arizona). Well matted and framed. Dimensions: Red Woman: 12.5"x15" White Woman: 14"x12.25"

- Retail $25

Stories of St. Mary’s Mission & the Life of Philomena Fraser item
Stories of St. Mary’s Mission & the Life of Philomena Fraser
$15

Starting bid

2 books:
- This is a history of St. Mary's Mission based on interviews conducted by Philomena Fraser, a former student. The book includes 64 excerpts from 45 former students and 89 archival photographs with a 5-chapter narrative written by renowned writer/journalist, Terry Glavin.
- This is the life story of the Coast Salish Elder from Cheam First Nation who conducted the interviews for the St. Mary's book. Sharing her personal thoughts, emotions and her riotous antics along the way, the reader is swept along the many roads her life has taken.

- Retail: $28

Search & Rescue Denim Co Barista Canvas Apron. item
Search & Rescue Denim Co Barista Canvas Apron.
$45

Starting bid

Barista Canvas Apron

- Grey/ Black Cotton (Color of Apron is different than the picture)

- tie X-back Straps (Regular 34" Length)

- Retail $167

Waterfront Theatre 4 tickets to DOGFIGHT THE MUSICAL item
Waterfront Theatre 4 tickets to DOGFIGHT THE MUSICAL
$55

Starting bid

Waterfront Theatre 4 tickets to DOGFIGHT THE MUSICAL Opening Night! Friday Oct 2nd, 2026

- Retail: $214

Granville Island Hotel- One Night's Stay item
Granville Island Hotel- One Night's Stay
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificate to a night’s stay at The Granville Island Hotel in a Granville Island King Room.

- Retail $206-$396

One of a kind carved red cedar item
One of a kind carved red cedar
$65

Starting bid

One of a kind carved red cedar by Pam Watts partner Mark Cornall

- Retail $125

Eastside Fitness-12 Pack Fit Camp Series item
Eastside Fitness-12 Pack Fit Camp Series
$45

Starting bid

FitCamp Series is a comprehensive, integrated schedule of workouts that occur on a weekly, rotating, split schedule.

Mobility, Activation, Strength, and Conditioning are programmed into each 45min workout.

This format allows you to experience a healthy, balanced workout regime no matter what days of the week you attend.

Whatever your fitness level is, you will be able to participate in each and every FitCamp Series workout!

Our instructors, can easily regress or progress each of the daily exercises that have been programmed.

You will be able to work through each section of the workout at your own pace. YOU choose the intensity of the workout, with the instructors help, by adjusting the resistance level, tempo, # of sets/reps, and rest intervals in each section of the workout.

Join us and experience the fun and friendly vibe at our Eastside Fitness FitCamp Series classes, while getting the best workout for YOUR body.

- Retail: $179

Framed lithograph of Les Remparts, Quebec City item
Framed lithograph of Les Remparts, Quebec City
$5

Starting bid

Framed lithograph of Les Remparts, Quebec City. Signed 'Deschamps' and dated ‘64. Print is 7"x9" in a dark 13.5"x16" mahogany frame.

-Retail $25

2024 Nationals: Men’s & Mixed Race Start – Framed Photo item
2024 Nationals: Men’s & Mixed Race Start – Framed Photo
$5

Starting bid

Framed photo of the Men’s and Mixed Race Start at the 2024 Canadian National Outrigger Championships in Penticton.
Photo credit to Penticton Paddle Sports Association. Print is 8”x10” in a black 11”x14” frame.

- Retail: $15

2 Nights Vancouver Air BNB item
2 Nights Vancouver Air BNB
$100

Starting bid

2 Nights Vancouver Air BNB

- Retail $400

Decorative Box item
Decorative Box
$5

Starting bid

Decorative Box

- Retail $25

Wine Cabernet Sauvignon + Prosecco item
Wine Cabernet Sauvignon + Prosecco
$15

Starting bid

Wine Cabernet Sauvignon + Prosecco

-Retail $42

2025 Duel in the Desert – Race Dev Team Photo (Framed) item
2025 Duel in the Desert – Race Dev Team Photo (Framed)
$5

Starting bid

Framed group photo of Race Development paddlers at the 2025 Penticton Duel in the Desert. Print is 5”x7” in a dark wood and faux leather frame.

- Retail $10

Emma & Co Hair Design Gift Certificate item
Emma & Co Hair Design Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Hair Design Services Gift Certificate

- Retail $90

SYNOSHI Electric Spin Scrubber item
SYNOSHI Electric Spin Scrubber
$15

Starting bid

SYNOSHI Electric Spin Scrubber

- Retail $54

Sunday Holiday Cider pack item
Sunday Holiday Cider pack
$43

Starting bid

2025 Holiday Cider Pack

- Retail $132

Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible A/M Inflatable PFD item
Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible A/M Inflatable PFD
$50

Starting bid

Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible A/M Inflatable PFD

- Retail: $214

Tea Lover's Basket item
Tea Lover's Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tea Lover's Basket. Includes ceramic teapot, tumbler, David's tea, twinning's earl grey and compliments mint tea as well as a white mug.

- Retail: $65

