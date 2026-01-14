False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 1

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Peroni Vintage Beer Picnic Cooler
-Metal Cooler
-Peroni Nastro Azzurro Style Capri Beer
-Beach Towel Custom
-Retail: $250
Villager 1000 pc puzzle
-Salt Spring Island Swim Designed in Canada by
Anja Jane
-Ravensburger Puzzle Sort: Go! 6 Sorting Trays.
-$70 Value
POZ Auto Face Tracking Selfie Stick Tripod Desktop Gimbal brand
-Retail $40
Nivea Smoothing Duo Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Holiday Gift Set, Serum and Wrinkle Filler
-Retail $70
25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar - Shopper's Drug Mart---Retail $370
Korean skincare brand Mimmua Niacity:
-Glow Reset toner
-Dark Pot Ampoule
- cy glacial sherbet Gel and Pad
-Retail: $168
Institut Esthederm Pro Collagen Trio set
-Intensive Pro Collagen Serum
-Intensive Pro Collagen Cream
-Lift & Repair Eve contour care
-Retail: $228
HoMedics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat
-Retail $90
Tommy Bahama
- Indoor / outdoor Water/ Mildew Fade Resistant Decorative Pillows
- Designer Tote Bag.
-Retail: $90
Anua 10+
- Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron
- Redness Soothing Serum
- Retail: $42
Huda Beauty Kit
- Easy Blur Airbrush Foundation
Colour: Toasted Coconut Z40N - Light-Medium Skin with a neutral undertone
- Faux Filter Matte Liquid Waterproof Concealer Colour:
Merinque 2.1 Neutral- fair- light skin tones with neutral undertone
- Retail: $92
Crabtree & Evelyn Verbena, Lavendar Essentials Set
- Bath & Shower Gel
- Body Lotion
- Hand therapy
- Retail: $70
Nellie's Host Bundle Cleaning Supplies
- Laundry Soda
- Wow stick
- Dish Butter
- Kitchen Brush
- Swedish Dishcloths
- Flyer balls
- Jute Bag
- Retail: $109
Saje Warm - Wellness Kit
- Comforting Water Bottle Shape Pad
- Liguid Sunshine Oil Blend Roll - On
- Retail: $40
NEST Fragrances Holiday Set
- Candle and Reed Diffuser
- 50 hours
- scent - cinnamon, orange, pine, vanilla blend
- Retail: $96
NEST New York Candle
- Scent Winter Chai
- 50 hours
- Retail: $51
NEST New York Fragrances
- Scent - Vanilla Bourbon
- Eau de Parfum
-Retail: $136
NEST New York Fragrances
- Madagascar Vanilla
- Perfume Oil
- Retail: $51
The Maker Candle Set
- Spiritus Candle
- Scent. Warm Woods, Frankincense, Vanilla Bean
- Retail: $108
Mala The Brand
- Scented Candle Lavender Fields
- Lavender.+ Vanilla + Sandalwood
- 40-45 hours
- Retail: $42
One hour massage with Susy Tucker (White Rock)
- Retail $130
Handmade Broom
- Retail $60
6LBs of Starbucks Coffee
- Retail $120
Erin Lim personal coaching. Max 2 people. Expires June 30, 2026
- Retail: $60
Two pair of Native Shoes of your choice,
- Retail: $340
Body & Soul Health & Fitness 1 Month Unlimited Small Group Training and Group Studio Classes
- Retail $420
Salmon Drawing
-Might be an original one-of-a-kind.
-Unknown artist.
-Double-matted, glass with art clips.
-Dimensions: approx 14.25"x11"
-Retail: $35
2 R.C. Gorman prints. Gorman is an American Indigenous artist from the American Southwest (Arizona). Well matted and framed. Dimensions: Red Woman: 12.5"x15" White Woman: 14"x12.25"
- Retail $25
2 books:
- This is a history of St. Mary's Mission based on interviews conducted by Philomena Fraser, a former student. The book includes 64 excerpts from 45 former students and 89 archival photographs with a 5-chapter narrative written by renowned writer/journalist, Terry Glavin.
- This is the life story of the Coast Salish Elder from Cheam First Nation who conducted the interviews for the St. Mary's book. Sharing her personal thoughts, emotions and her riotous antics along the way, the reader is swept along the many roads her life has taken.
- Retail: $28
Barista Canvas Apron
- Grey/ Black Cotton (Color of Apron is different than the picture)
- tie X-back Straps (Regular 34" Length)
- Retail $167
Waterfront Theatre 4 tickets to DOGFIGHT THE MUSICAL Opening Night! Friday Oct 2nd, 2026
- Retail: $214
Gift certificate to a night’s stay at The Granville Island Hotel in a Granville Island King Room.
- Retail $206-$396
One of a kind carved red cedar by Pam Watts partner Mark Cornall
- Retail $125
FitCamp Series is a comprehensive, integrated schedule of workouts that occur on a weekly, rotating, split schedule.
Mobility, Activation, Strength, and Conditioning are programmed into each 45min workout.
This format allows you to experience a healthy, balanced workout regime no matter what days of the week you attend.
Whatever your fitness level is, you will be able to participate in each and every FitCamp Series workout!
Our instructors, can easily regress or progress each of the daily exercises that have been programmed.
You will be able to work through each section of the workout at your own pace. YOU choose the intensity of the workout, with the instructors help, by adjusting the resistance level, tempo, # of sets/reps, and rest intervals in each section of the workout.
Join us and experience the fun and friendly vibe at our Eastside Fitness FitCamp Series classes, while getting the best workout for YOUR body.
- Retail: $179
Framed lithograph of Les Remparts, Quebec City. Signed 'Deschamps' and dated ‘64. Print is 7"x9" in a dark 13.5"x16" mahogany frame.
-Retail $25
Framed photo of the Men’s and Mixed Race Start at the 2024 Canadian National Outrigger Championships in Penticton.
Photo credit to Penticton Paddle Sports Association. Print is 8”x10” in a black 11”x14” frame.
- Retail: $15
2 Nights Vancouver Air BNB
- Retail $400
Decorative Box
- Retail $25
Wine Cabernet Sauvignon + Prosecco
-Retail $42
Framed group photo of Race Development paddlers at the 2025 Penticton Duel in the Desert. Print is 5”x7” in a dark wood and faux leather frame.
- Retail $10
Hair Design Services Gift Certificate
- Retail $90
SYNOSHI Electric Spin Scrubber
- Retail $54
2025 Holiday Cider Pack
- Retail $132
Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible A/M Inflatable PFD
- Retail: $214
Tea Lover's Basket. Includes ceramic teapot, tumbler, David's tea, twinning's earl grey and compliments mint tea as well as a white mug.
- Retail: $65
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!