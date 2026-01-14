False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 1

FitCamp Series is a comprehensive, integrated schedule of workouts that occur on a weekly, rotating, split schedule.

Mobility, Activation, Strength, and Conditioning are programmed into each 45min workout.

This format allows you to experience a healthy, balanced workout regime no matter what days of the week you attend.

Whatever your fitness level is, you will be able to participate in each and every FitCamp Series workout!

Our instructors, can easily regress or progress each of the daily exercises that have been programmed.

You will be able to work through each section of the workout at your own pace. YOU choose the intensity of the workout, with the instructors help, by adjusting the resistance level, tempo, # of sets/reps, and rest intervals in each section of the workout.

Join us and experience the fun and friendly vibe at our Eastside Fitness FitCamp Series classes, while getting the best workout for YOUR body.

- Retail: $179