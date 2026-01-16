False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 2

Take the whole crew along for the ride with the Rover Kids Bike Trailer, designed for safety, comfort, and everyday adventure.

Key Features

🚲 Safe & Secure Ride

A built‑in 5‑point safety harness keeps little riders secure, while bug and weather shields provide comfortable protection on every trip.

👀 High‑Visibility Design

Premium safety reflectors, a high‑visibility safety flag, and wrap‑around reflective fabric help ensure you’re seen on the road.

📦 Compact & Collapsible

Rover’s smart folding design allows the durable frame to collapse into a compact, portable size—perfect for storage and travel.

🌧️ Weather Resistant

Element‑ and weather‑resistant fabric, weather shields, and a rear vent window protect passengers from debris, bugs, and changing conditions.

🎒 Large Storage Compartment

A deep rear storage pocket easily holds footballs, Frisbees, snacks, and gear—protected by durable fabric and a built‑in bug shield.

Perfect for family rides, park outings, and everyday adventures.

All proceeds support the False Creek Racing Canoe Club and help our athletes thrive.

- Retail $450