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False Creek Sprint Canoe Club

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False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 2

Cocktail glass/vase from Vancouver Studio Glass. item
Cocktail glass/vase from Vancouver Studio Glass.
$12

Starting bid

Cocktail glass/vase from Vancouver Studio Glass. One of a kind.

- Retail $48

Gourmet Warehouse Gift Basket item
Gourmet Warehouse Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gourmet Warehouse Gift Basket

- Retail $75

Sorry, Not Sorry – Mark Critch Bestseller item
Sorry, Not Sorry – Mark Critch Bestseller
$15

Starting bid

Sorry not Sorry. An unapologetic look at what makes Canada worth fighting for. Instant national bestseller from This Hour Has 22 minutes Mark Critch

- Retail: $35

Beautiful Teak Salad Servers item
Beautiful Teak Salad Servers
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful Teak Salad Servers

- Retail: $40

Ultimate Martini Kit – Glasses, Gin & More item
Ultimate Martini Kit – Glasses, Gin & More
$75

Starting bid

Martini fun!  Includes all that you require for a delicious martini!  Glasses, gin (375 ml), vermouth (375 ml), olives, cocktail sticks!

- Retail: $180

Judith Mosaics Note Cards – Set of 7 by Lilian Broca item
Judith Mosaics Note Cards – Set of 7 by Lilian Broca
$10

Starting bid

Seven note cards featuring The Judith Mosaics Series by Lilian Broca, Canadian visual artist specialized in large scale glass mosaic artwork

- Retail: $21

24‑Week Online Class Bundle with Sherry Hunt item
24‑Week Online Class Bundle with Sherry Hunt item
24‑Week Online Class Bundle with Sherry Hunt
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 24 week 4-Program Bundle of twice weekly online classes with Sherry Hunt. Specifically for the next 4-Program bundle starting March 23.

- Retail: $350

Shell Gift Cards $150 item
Shell Gift Cards $150
$90

Starting bid

Shell Gift Cards

- Retail $150

Namaka water bottle 32 oz item
Namaka water bottle 32 oz
$5

Starting bid

Namaka water bottle

32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle

- Retail: $40

Namaka water bottle 32 oz item
Namaka water bottle 32 oz
$10

Starting bid

Namaka water bottle

32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle

- Retail: $40

Namaka water bottle 32 oz item
Namaka water bottle 32 oz
$10

Starting bid

Namaka water bottle

32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle

- Retail: $40

TOADALLY AWESOME GARDENS – 4‑Hour Spring Clean‑Up item
TOADALLY AWESOME GARDENS – 4‑Hour Spring Clean‑Up
$80

Starting bid

TOADALLY AWESOME GARDENS 🐸 Spring Garden Clean up or Garden Detailing. 4 hours. Expires June 30, 2026

-Provided by Lori Villeneuve MEd DipHort

- Retail: $260

Vancouver Goldeneyes – 2 Lower Bowl Centre Ice Tickets item
Vancouver Goldeneyes – 2 Lower Bowl Centre Ice Tickets
$60

Starting bid

2x Lower Bowl Centre Ice tickets to a Vancouver Goldeneyes home game in March. Winner can pick between any one of the following games:
- Tues March 10 @ 7pm vs Boston Fleet
- Sat March 14 @ 12pm vs Ottawa Charge
- Wed March 18 @ 7pm vs New York Sirens
Tickets will be transferred to the winner by email after the auction.
Seats are section 121, row 11, seats 9 and 10. All games are at the Pacific Coliseum.

- Retail: $120

Red EVOC terminal bag gently used item
Red EVOC terminal bag gently used
$30

Starting bid

Red EVOC terminal bag gently used

- Retail: $360

SCION Cabin luggage 35L - 4WD item
SCION Cabin luggage 35L - 4WD
$35

Starting bid

SCION Cabin luggage 35L - 4WD

- Retail: $254

SCION Backpack like new item
SCION Backpack like new
$35

Starting bid

SCION Backpack like new

- Retail: $260

Race Dev: First Solo Race at Comox Lake 2025 (Framed) item
Race Dev: First Solo Race at Comox Lake 2025 (Framed)
$2

Starting bid

Framed photo of Race Development paddler’s first solo race at Comox Lake 2025. Print is 4”x6” in a heavy aluminum frame.

- Retail: $1.50

Sea Foraging Experience for 2 – Swallow Tail Adventures item
Sea Foraging Experience for 2 – Swallow Tail Adventures
$65

Starting bid

Sea Foraging Experience for 2. Lunch and 2 hour Sea Foraging Class. Beach Walk. Meet at Belcarra Picnic Area. Generous donation from Robin Kort of Swallow Tail Culinary Adventures.

- Retail: $253

2x $25 Gift Cards Dockside Restaurant Granville Island Hotel item
2x $25 Gift Cards Dockside Restaurant Granville Island Hotel
$25

Starting bid

2x $25 Gift Cards Dockside Restaurant Granville Island Hotel

- Retail $50

OC1 Coaching with Kat Reid – 3‑Session Package item
OC1 Coaching with Kat Reid – 3‑Session Package
$60

Starting bid

Kat Reid OC1 private coaching, 3 sessions for 1 or 2 paddlers. Open to all skill levels. Dates and times for sessions TBD.

- Retail: $180

“Explore Vancouver” Tea Towel by Hilary Morris item
“Explore Vancouver” Tea Towel by Hilary Morris
$10

Starting bid

"Explore Vancouver" Tea towel, 18.5 x 27.5 inches. The scene includes False Creek and a dragon boat. Artwork by Hilary Morris, artist on Granville Island

- Retail: $24

“Explore Vancouver” Tote Bag by Hilary Morris item
“Explore Vancouver” Tote Bag by Hilary Morris
$12

Starting bid

"Explore Vancouver" tote bag,14.5 x 15 inches. The scene includes False Creek and a dragon boat. Artwork by Hilary Morris, artist on Granville Island

- Retail: $28

AIAB Pink Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- XS item
AIAB Pink Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- XS
$5

Starting bid

Pink long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
New, size extra small
- Retail $20

AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small item
AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small
$5

Starting bid

White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New

-Size Small

- Retail: $25

AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small item
AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small
$5

Starting bid

White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New

-Size Small

- Retail: $50

AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small item
AIAB White Long Sleeve Paddling Shirt- Small
$5

Starting bid

White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New

-Size Small

- Retail: $25

Sydney Harbour Surf Club item
Sydney Harbour Surf Club
$20

Starting bid

Sydney Harbour Surf Club

-Three coached group Surfski lessons out of either Rose Bay or Mossman Bay, Sydney, Australia.

-No expiry.
Thinking of visiting Sydney Australia at some point? This deal never expires! See Sydney’s beautiful ocean from a Surfski with this amazing and supportive club. We paddled there this winter, and it was fantastic. Highly recommend and happy to answer questions- Carole Birks

- Retail: $105

Sydney Harbour Surf Club item
Sydney Harbour Surf Club
$20

Starting bid

Sydney Harbour Surf Club

-Three coached group Surfski lessons out of either Rose Bay or Mossman Bay, Sydney, Australia.

-No expiry.
Thinking of visiting Sydney Australia at some point? This deal never expires! See Sydney’s beautiful ocean from a Surfski with this amazing and supportive club. We paddled there this winter, and it was fantastic. Highly recommend and happy to answer questions- Carole Birks

- Retail: $105

Spin Society- 5 Ride pass item
Spin Society- 5 Ride pass
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for a 5-ride pass at Spin Society.

- Retail: $150

Spin Society- 5 Ride pass item
Spin Society- 5 Ride pass
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for a 5-ride pass at Spin Society.

- Retail: $150

Battlefield T-Shirt + Battlefield 6 Game Stream Code item
Battlefield T-Shirt + Battlefield 6 Game Stream Code item
Battlefield T-Shirt + Battlefield 6 Game Stream Code
$25

Starting bid

Battlefield T-Shirt-Medium

Battlefield 6 PC Stream Game Code

- Retail: $110

Battlefield 6 PS5 item
Battlefield 6 PS5
$25

Starting bid

Electronic Arts PS5 game: Battlefield 6 PS5,

-Online multiplayer shooter with tanks and aircraft in a modern setting.
- Retail $90

PS5 game: NHL 26 item
PS5 game: NHL 26
$25

Starting bid

Electronic Arts PS5 game: NHL 26

-Ice hockey simulation game with the latest teams from the NHL

- Retail: $90

PS5 game: Madden 26 item
PS5 game: Madden 26
$25

Starting bid

Electronic Arts PS5 game: Madden 26

-Football simulation game with the latest teams from the NFL

- Retail $90

PS5 game: FC 26 item
PS5 game: FC 26
$25

Starting bid

Electronic Arts PS5 game: FC 2

- Soccer simulation game with the latest teams and leagues across the world

- Retails: $90

Cascade Designs Platypus pack. item
Cascade Designs Platypus pack.
$25

Starting bid

Cascade Designs Platypus pack.

- Retail: $75

Northwater padded 2 paddle bag - new item
Northwater padded 2 paddle bag - new
$20

Starting bid

Northwater padded 2 paddle bag - new

- Retail $60

Travel Bed Net item
Travel Bed Net
$15

Starting bid

Travel Bed Net

- Retail: $48

Unisex Cold Weather Jacket / Change Robe from Hana Hou item
Unisex Cold Weather Jacket / Change Robe from Hana Hou
$135

Starting bid

Unisex Cold Weather Jacket / Change Robe from Hana Hou PaddleSports. Choose one of 3 fabulous colours, and a size to suit. Practical, Warm and Stylish. All the cool paddlers are wearing them!
(The person who has the winning bid will be able to select the size and colour from Hana Hou PaddleSports.)

- Retail $270

$200 Gift Certificate from Flourish Hair Lab item
$200 Gift Certificate from Flourish Hair Lab
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate from Kristina of Flourish Hair Lab at 3361 West Broadway. Colour and cut valued at $200.

Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 70L item
Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 70L
$40

Starting bid

Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 70L- Graphite This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.

- Retail: $120

Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 110L- Black item
Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 110L- Black
$50

Starting bid

Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 110L- Black This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.

- Retail: $140

Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 35L- Red item
Stormtech Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 35L- Red
$30

Starting bid

Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 35L- Red This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.

- Retail: $95

Stormtech Men's Explorer Thermal Jacket Size Med Graphite item
Stormtech Men's Explorer Thermal Jacket Size Med Graphite
$50

Starting bid

Stormtech Men's Explorer Thermal Jacket Size Med Graphite Color

This high performance thermal jacket is designed to provide maximum outdoor protection with its street smart styling. The Explorer Thermal Jacket shuts out the rain and wind with H2XTREME® waterproof/breathable storm protection and an adjustable full-size storm hood with face shield for extra protection in cold weather. The ergonomic design provides unrestricted movement for use in both urban and outdoor settings and features multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep your personal belongings and organized. The Explorer Thermal Jacket is also built with GRS-Certified Polyester.

- Retail: $300

Waterbridge Sweet Basket item
Waterbridge Sweet Basket
$15

Starting bid

Waterbridge Sweet Basket
- Just Fudge - gingerbread butter
- Majesty Time Social Tea biscuits
- Sweet Tooth - chocolate covered raisin
- Sweet Tooth - cinnamon shortbread cookies
- Rudolph's cocoa mix
- Red Allsorts
- Cream Crackers

- Retail: $40

Succulent Garden Planter item
Succulent Garden Planter
$10

Starting bid

Succulent Garden Planter

- Retail: $25

Package of 10 Postcards and Custom Painting by Stehpanie K item
Package of 10 Postcards and Custom Painting by Stehpanie K item
Package of 10 Postcards and Custom Painting by Stehpanie K
$20

Starting bid

Original Art Postcards + Custom Paddling Painting

By Artist & FCRCC Paddler Stephanie Koenig

This unique art package includes both ready‑to‑enjoy prints and a one‑of‑a‑kind custom artwork:

Included in this package:

  • A set of 10 postcards featuring Stephanie Koenig’s original watercolour painting of East Sooke
    • Size: 4" × 6"
    • Perfect for mailing, framing, or gifting
  • One custom painting created from your favourite paddling photo or ocean scene
    • Painted using gouache and watercolour
    • Size of your choice (up to 12" × 16")
    • Ocean landscapes, boats, and paddling scenes preferred
    • Detailed portraits not included

To redeem your custom painting, simply select your favourite photo and email it to [email protected].

This is a rare opportunity to own original artwork by a talented local artist—and fellow False Creek Racing Canoe Club paddler—while supporting the club.

- Retail: Priceless

Learn to Lift Confidence Package —by Sweatworking Collective item
Learn to Lift Confidence Package —by Sweatworking Collective
$50

Starting bid

Build strength, confidence, and proper technique with this supportive, hands‑on lifting experience, generously donated by Sweatworking Collective. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to refine their lifting fundamentals.

Package Includes:

4 × 90‑Minute Learn‑to‑Lift Workshops
Expert‑led, confidence‑building sessions where you’ll master the fundamentals of strength training—from technique to tempo—with hands‑on coaching every step of the way.

1 × Training Journal
Your new gym best friend. Track your workouts, celebrate progress, and watch both your strength and confidence climb week after week.

Valid until: March 24, 2026

- Retail: $300

6‑Month Unlimited Group Fitness Pass — Inner Fit Studios item
6‑Month Unlimited Group Fitness Pass — Inner Fit Studios
$200

Starting bid

Get moving with a 6‑Month Unlimited Group Fitness Pass from Inner Fit Studios—a welcoming, high‑energy fitness community focused on strength, spin, and total‑body conditioning.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access for 6 months to 120+ group fitness classes per month
  • A wide variety of class styles, including:
    • HYROX • Spin • Circuit • Pilates • HIIT
    • Strong Fit • Step • Core • Yoga
  • Expert coaching in a supportive, community‑driven environment

Value: $1,100

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to stay motivated, this pass offers exceptional variety, flexibility, and value.

📍 Inner Fit Studios
3840 Jacombs Rd, Richmond, BC
🌐 www.innerfitstudios.com

Rover Kids Bike Trailer – Safe, Collapsible & Weather‑Ready item
Rover Kids Bike Trailer – Safe, Collapsible & Weather‑Ready
$30

Starting bid

Take the whole crew along for the ride with the Rover Kids Bike Trailer, designed for safety, comfort, and everyday adventure.

Key Features

🚲 Safe & Secure Ride
A built‑in 5‑point safety harness keeps little riders secure, while bug and weather shields provide comfortable protection on every trip.

👀 High‑Visibility Design
Premium safety reflectors, a high‑visibility safety flag, and wrap‑around reflective fabric help ensure you’re seen on the road.

📦 Compact & Collapsible
Rover’s smart folding design allows the durable frame to collapse into a compact, portable size—perfect for storage and travel.

🌧️ Weather Resistant
Element‑ and weather‑resistant fabric, weather shields, and a rear vent window protect passengers from debris, bugs, and changing conditions.

🎒 Large Storage Compartment
A deep rear storage pocket easily holds footballs, Frisbees, snacks, and gear—protected by durable fabric and a built‑in bug shield.

Perfect for family rides, park outings, and everyday adventures.

All proceeds support the False Creek Racing Canoe Club and help our athletes thrive.

- Retail $450

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!