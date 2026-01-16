False Creek Racing Canoe Club's Silent Auction Collection 2

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Starting bid
Cocktail glass/vase from Vancouver Studio Glass. One of a kind.
- Retail $48
Starting bid
Gourmet Warehouse Gift Basket
- Retail $75
Starting bid
Sorry not Sorry. An unapologetic look at what makes Canada worth fighting for. Instant national bestseller from This Hour Has 22 minutes Mark Critch
- Retail: $35
Starting bid
Beautiful Teak Salad Servers
- Retail: $40
Starting bid
Martini fun! Includes all that you require for a delicious martini! Glasses, gin (375 ml), vermouth (375 ml), olives, cocktail sticks!
- Retail: $180
Starting bid
Seven note cards featuring The Judith Mosaics Series by Lilian Broca, Canadian visual artist specialized in large scale glass mosaic artwork
- Retail: $21
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 24 week 4-Program Bundle of twice weekly online classes with Sherry Hunt. Specifically for the next 4-Program bundle starting March 23.
- Retail: $350
Starting bid
Shell Gift Cards
- Retail $150
Starting bid
Namaka water bottle
32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle
- Retail: $40
Starting bid
Namaka water bottle
32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle
- Retail: $40
Starting bid
Namaka water bottle
32 oz Stainless Steel Water bottle
- Retail: $40
Starting bid
TOADALLY AWESOME GARDENS 🐸 Spring Garden Clean up or Garden Detailing. 4 hours. Expires June 30, 2026
-Provided by Lori Villeneuve MEd DipHort
- Retail: $260
Starting bid
2x Lower Bowl Centre Ice tickets to a Vancouver Goldeneyes home game in March. Winner can pick between any one of the following games:
- Tues March 10 @ 7pm vs Boston Fleet
- Sat March 14 @ 12pm vs Ottawa Charge
- Wed March 18 @ 7pm vs New York Sirens
Tickets will be transferred to the winner by email after the auction.
Seats are section 121, row 11, seats 9 and 10. All games are at the Pacific Coliseum.
- Retail: $120
Starting bid
Red EVOC terminal bag gently used
- Retail: $360
Starting bid
SCION Cabin luggage 35L - 4WD
- Retail: $254
Starting bid
SCION Backpack like new
- Retail: $260
Starting bid
Framed photo of Race Development paddler’s first solo race at Comox Lake 2025. Print is 4”x6” in a heavy aluminum frame.
- Retail: $1.50
Starting bid
Sea Foraging Experience for 2. Lunch and 2 hour Sea Foraging Class. Beach Walk. Meet at Belcarra Picnic Area. Generous donation from Robin Kort of Swallow Tail Culinary Adventures.
- Retail: $253
Starting bid
2x $25 Gift Cards Dockside Restaurant Granville Island Hotel
- Retail $50
Starting bid
Kat Reid OC1 private coaching, 3 sessions for 1 or 2 paddlers. Open to all skill levels. Dates and times for sessions TBD.
- Retail: $180
Starting bid
"Explore Vancouver" Tea towel, 18.5 x 27.5 inches. The scene includes False Creek and a dragon boat. Artwork by Hilary Morris, artist on Granville Island
- Retail: $24
Starting bid
"Explore Vancouver" tote bag,14.5 x 15 inches. The scene includes False Creek and a dragon boat. Artwork by Hilary Morris, artist on Granville Island
- Retail: $28
Starting bid
Pink long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
New, size extra small
- Retail $20
Starting bid
White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New
-Size Small
- Retail: $25
Starting bid
White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New
-Size Small
- Retail: $50
Starting bid
White long sleeve paddling shirt with AIAB logos down the arms.
-New
-Size Small
- Retail: $25
Starting bid
Sydney Harbour Surf Club
-Three coached group Surfski lessons out of either Rose Bay or Mossman Bay, Sydney, Australia.
-No expiry.
Thinking of visiting Sydney Australia at some point? This deal never expires! See Sydney’s beautiful ocean from a Surfski with this amazing and supportive club. We paddled there this winter, and it was fantastic. Highly recommend and happy to answer questions- Carole Birks
- Retail: $105
Starting bid
Sydney Harbour Surf Club
-Three coached group Surfski lessons out of either Rose Bay or Mossman Bay, Sydney, Australia.
-No expiry.
Thinking of visiting Sydney Australia at some point? This deal never expires! See Sydney’s beautiful ocean from a Surfski with this amazing and supportive club. We paddled there this winter, and it was fantastic. Highly recommend and happy to answer questions- Carole Birks
- Retail: $105
Starting bid
Gift card for a 5-ride pass at Spin Society.
- Retail: $150
Starting bid
Gift card for a 5-ride pass at Spin Society.
- Retail: $150
Starting bid
Battlefield T-Shirt-Medium
Battlefield 6 PC Stream Game Code
- Retail: $110
Starting bid
Electronic Arts PS5 game: Battlefield 6 PS5,
-Online multiplayer shooter with tanks and aircraft in a modern setting.
- Retail $90
Starting bid
Electronic Arts PS5 game: NHL 26
-Ice hockey simulation game with the latest teams from the NHL
- Retail: $90
Starting bid
Electronic Arts PS5 game: Madden 26
-Football simulation game with the latest teams from the NFL
- Retail $90
Starting bid
Electronic Arts PS5 game: FC 2
- Soccer simulation game with the latest teams and leagues across the world
- Retails: $90
Starting bid
Cascade Designs Platypus pack.
- Retail: $75
Starting bid
Northwater padded 2 paddle bag - new
- Retail $60
Starting bid
Travel Bed Net
- Retail: $48
Starting bid
Unisex Cold Weather Jacket / Change Robe from Hana Hou PaddleSports. Choose one of 3 fabulous colours, and a size to suit. Practical, Warm and Stylish. All the cool paddlers are wearing them!
(The person who has the winning bid will be able to select the size and colour from Hana Hou PaddleSports.)
- Retail $270
Starting bid
Gift certificate from Kristina of Flourish Hair Lab at 3361 West Broadway. Colour and cut valued at $200.
Starting bid
Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 70L- Graphite This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.
- Retail: $120
Starting bid
Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 110L- Black This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.
- Retail: $140
Starting bid
Nautilus Waterproof Duffle 35L- Red This gear bag is designed for maximum performance with less weight. The Nautilus Waterproof Duffel is made with reinforced 100% waterproof fabric and is durable with minimal bulk. This convertible duffel and backpack has strategically placed handles for every carry application and a full-size zippered shoe pocket. Reinforced nylon panels at top and bottom are designed to resist abrasion and extend the life of this waterproof duffel.
- Retail: $95
Starting bid
Stormtech Men's Explorer Thermal Jacket Size Med Graphite Color
This high performance thermal jacket is designed to provide maximum outdoor protection with its street smart styling. The Explorer Thermal Jacket shuts out the rain and wind with H2XTREME® waterproof/breathable storm protection and an adjustable full-size storm hood with face shield for extra protection in cold weather. The ergonomic design provides unrestricted movement for use in both urban and outdoor settings and features multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep your personal belongings and organized. The Explorer Thermal Jacket is also built with GRS-Certified Polyester.
- Retail: $300
Starting bid
Waterbridge Sweet Basket
- Just Fudge - gingerbread butter
- Majesty Time Social Tea biscuits
- Sweet Tooth - chocolate covered raisin
- Sweet Tooth - cinnamon shortbread cookies
- Rudolph's cocoa mix
- Red Allsorts
- Cream Crackers
- Retail: $40
Starting bid
Succulent Garden Planter
- Retail: $25
Starting bid
By Artist & FCRCC Paddler Stephanie Koenig
This unique art package includes both ready‑to‑enjoy prints and a one‑of‑a‑kind custom artwork:
Included in this package:
To redeem your custom painting, simply select your favourite photo and email it to [email protected].
This is a rare opportunity to own original artwork by a talented local artist—and fellow False Creek Racing Canoe Club paddler—while supporting the club.
- Retail: Priceless
Starting bid
Build strength, confidence, and proper technique with this supportive, hands‑on lifting experience, generously donated by Sweatworking Collective. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to refine their lifting fundamentals.
Package Includes:
4 × 90‑Minute Learn‑to‑Lift Workshops
Expert‑led, confidence‑building sessions where you’ll master the fundamentals of strength training—from technique to tempo—with hands‑on coaching every step of the way.
1 × Training Journal
Your new gym best friend. Track your workouts, celebrate progress, and watch both your strength and confidence climb week after week.
Valid until: March 24, 2026
- Retail: $300
Starting bid
Get moving with a 6‑Month Unlimited Group Fitness Pass from Inner Fit Studios—a welcoming, high‑energy fitness community focused on strength, spin, and total‑body conditioning.
What’s Included:
Value: $1,100
Whether you’re just getting started or looking to stay motivated, this pass offers exceptional variety, flexibility, and value.
📍 Inner Fit Studios
3840 Jacombs Rd, Richmond, BC
🌐 www.innerfitstudios.com
Starting bid
Take the whole crew along for the ride with the Rover Kids Bike Trailer, designed for safety, comfort, and everyday adventure.
🚲 Safe & Secure Ride
A built‑in 5‑point safety harness keeps little riders secure, while bug and weather shields provide comfortable protection on every trip.
👀 High‑Visibility Design
Premium safety reflectors, a high‑visibility safety flag, and wrap‑around reflective fabric help ensure you’re seen on the road.
📦 Compact & Collapsible
Rover’s smart folding design allows the durable frame to collapse into a compact, portable size—perfect for storage and travel.
🌧️ Weather Resistant
Element‑ and weather‑resistant fabric, weather shields, and a rear vent window protect passengers from debris, bugs, and changing conditions.
🎒 Large Storage Compartment
A deep rear storage pocket easily holds footballs, Frisbees, snacks, and gear—protected by durable fabric and a built‑in bug shield.
Perfect for family rides, park outings, and everyday adventures.
All proceeds support the False Creek Racing Canoe Club and help our athletes thrive.
- Retail $450
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!