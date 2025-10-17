Familogue 語你童行 Christmas Silent Auction 2025

Thanks to Wilson Ma Visual generous sponsor, you can capture your most heartwarming family moments while supporting Cantonese preservation and strengthening family connections All proceeds will be donated to Familogue to support their community services.





感謝Wilson Ma Visual 的慷慨贊助，大家在佳節留下美好家庭回憶的同時，支持母語傳承及促進家庭溝通💛 活動收益 將全數撥捐語你童行，支持我們的社區服務 🫶



Package include,

- 15 min session 15 分鐘拍攝

- 5 retouched photos 5 張精修相

- Online gallery + free Christmas card design 電子相簿＋免費聖誕卡設計