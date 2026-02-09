Family Care Donations

We provide each family with a handmade turtle with the significance being "When turtles birth their babies, they do not stay with them for a long time however they are always eternally connected". These turtles have either a pink, blue or green shell to represent the gender of the baby they have lost. Along with the stuffy, we provide a book for the family that reflects their specific circumstances. Whether that be a book for the parents, living siblings or siblings that come after the loss of their baby.