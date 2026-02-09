Family Care Donations

About this shop
The gift of memories, our wish is that no family has regrets for how they spent their sacred time with their baby before having to say goodbye. Each memento box is filled with comforting keepsakes, small, meaningful items they can hold onto as they honour their baby and bring their memories home.
Our boxes include:
Specific box details subject to availability.
We provide each family with a handmade turtle with the significance being "When turtles birth their babies, they do not stay with them for a long time however they are always eternally connected". These turtles have either a pink, blue or green shell to represent the gender of the baby they have lost. Along with the stuffy, we provide a book for the family that reflects their specific circumstances. Whether that be a book for the parents, living siblings or siblings that come after the loss of their baby.
Journaling has been proven to aid in the healing and grief journey. There are often so many things that go unsaid and giving families the opportunity to put their hearts on paper, can have such a positive impact. Our special Wave of Light Candle allows families to create a safe, calm space where they can feel the light and warmth of their baby with them.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!