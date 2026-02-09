The Kayde Foundation

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The Kayde Foundation

About this shop

Family Care Donations

Donation to Provide a Memento Box for a Family
$367.50

The gift of memories, our wish is that no family has regrets for how they spent their sacred time with their baby before having to say goodbye. Each memento box is filled with comforting keepsakes, small, meaningful items they can hold onto as they honour their baby and bring their memories home.

Our boxes include:

  • A book to read to their baby and for the years ahead
  • A journal and pen 
  • A candle with information about the Wave of Light on October 15 (Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Day)
  • Stuffed animal 
  • Book for mom, It's Ok Your Not Ok
  • Book for dad, From Father to Father
  • Tissues
  • A card with a meaningful note from another bereaved parent
  • Hospital bracelet keepsake
  • Vanilla Skies Essential Oil
  • QR code to connect parents with resources
  • Sleeper and swaddle options *for loss of a "full term" baby - giving parents the opportunity to pick an outfit for their baby
  • Hand and foot impressions, clay and casting - optional and created under the care of their nurse 

Specific box details subject to availability.

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Donation to Provide a Miscarriage + Early Loss Support Box item
Donation to Provide a Miscarriage + Early Loss Support Box
$157.50
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Donation to Provide a Stuffy & Book for a Family
$52.50

We provide each family with a handmade turtle with the significance being "When turtles birth their babies, they do not stay with them for a long time however they are always eternally connected". These turtles have either a pink, blue or green shell to represent the gender of the baby they have lost. Along with the stuffy, we provide a book for the family that reflects their specific circumstances. Whether that be a book for the parents, living siblings or siblings that come after the loss of their baby. 

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Donation to Provide a Journal & Candle for a Family
$41.28

Journaling has been proven to aid in the healing and grief journey. There are often so many things that go unsaid and giving families the opportunity to put their hearts on paper, can have such a positive impact. Our special Wave of Light Candle allows families to create a safe, calm space where they can feel the light and warmth of their baby with them. 

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