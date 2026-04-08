Family Dance 2026

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About this event
All students and family members must have a ticket for entry. Ages 4 years and up must purchase a ticket.
Children ages 3 years and under require a ticket for entry, this ticket is no charge.
Tickets to purchase concession items such as pop, water, glow items, candies, and snacks are $1 each. Items will be 1-2 tickets per item. Tickets purchased after May 3 will be available to pick up at the dance, or tickets may be purchased at the concession ticket table during the dance.
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