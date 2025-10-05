Stanley Park Ecology Society

Hosted by

Stanley Park Ecology Society

About this event

Family Forest Field Trip (November 29, 10:00 - 11:30 am)

610 Pipeline Rd

Vancouver, BC V6G 3B3, Canada

Reduced: Adult (19+)
$12

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Reduced: Child (ages 6-18)
$8

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Child 5 and Under
$5
Standard: Adult (19+)
$18

Fee covers basic program delivery costs

Standard: Child (ages 6-18)
$12

Fee covers basic program delivery costs

Supportive: Adult (19+)
$24

Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming

Supportive: Child (ages 6-18)
$18

Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming

Add a donation for Stanley Park Ecology Society

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