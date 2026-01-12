Family Fun Night March 6, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket per person is required for entry. Under 3 years old are free entry.
Includes one slice of pizza, one juice box and a choice of either a bag of chips OR rice krispie square
Add one Pizza slice to your order
Add one Bag of Chips to your order
Add one rice krispie square to your order
Add one Juice Box to your order
Help support future events & initiatives for Voyageur students organized by Parent Advisory Council
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!