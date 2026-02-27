Children's Festival of Saskatchewan
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Children's Festival of Saskatchewan

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Children's Festival of Saskatchewan

About this event

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family group ticket testing

619 25 St E

Saskatoon, SK S7K 3H5, Canada

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$

All-Access Group - 4 TICKETS!
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your whole family along. The All-Access Group Ticket Package provides tickets for groups of 4 at a special rate.



One ticket per person for individuals ages 2 and over. Tickets are valid for one day—your choice of June 4, 5, 6, or 7, 2026. One ticket provides access to all performances and activities on-site, on date of attendance. On-site food and beverage sales not included. Tickets can be purchased at the gate until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7.


All sales are final.

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