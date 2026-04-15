Aspire For Higher

Hosted by

Aspire For Higher

About this event

Family Movement Night - Conestoga Public School

300 Conestoga Dr

Brampton, ON L6Z 3M1, Canada

Student Ticket (K–Gr. 6)
Free

Designed for young participants, this ticket gives students access to a fun, active evening of multi-sport stations and interactive games. Kids will build confidence, develop new skills, and enjoy a high-energy experience alongside their peers.

Parent/Guardian Ticket
Free

This ticket provides parents and guardians with access to a valuable workshop focused on youth development, physical literacy, and mental wellness. You’ll also have the opportunity to engage in the family challenge finale and experience Aspire for Higher’s programs firsthand..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!