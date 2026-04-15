Family Movement Night - Conestoga Public School

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About this event
Designed for young participants, this ticket gives students access to a fun, active evening of multi-sport stations and interactive games. Kids will build confidence, develop new skills, and enjoy a high-energy experience alongside their peers.
This ticket provides parents and guardians with access to a valuable workshop focused on youth development, physical literacy, and mental wellness. You’ll also have the opportunity to engage in the family challenge finale and experience Aspire for Higher’s programs firsthand..
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