Kingsdale Academy Home and School

Hosted by

Kingsdale Academy Home and School

About this event

Family Movie Night

4381 Rue King

Pierrefonds, QC H9H 2E6, Canada

Small Family Pack
$15

Includes 2 drinks, 1 parge popcorn, 1 cotton candy, 2 confections (candy bar, gummies, fruit roll-ups) ***Family Pack is only available on pre-order, individual food items will be available for purchase the night of as well, you can pre-purchase food tickets as well*** 

Individual food and drink tickets
$1

Pizza (3 tickets), Hot dogs (2), drinks (1 or 2), Pop Corn and cotton candy (1 each),


(Food tickets will also be for sale at the event)


Add a donation for Kingsdale Academy Home and School

$

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