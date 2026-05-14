Family package for second payment ( Tatar Alan 2026)

About this event
The full camp price is $2,000 per participant.
For siblings, we apply a 10% discount for the second participant, so the total is:
First child: $2,000
Second child with 10% discount: $1,800
Total: $3,800
Since you already paid $1,000, the remaining balance is:
$3,800 - $1,000 = $2,800
So the rest to pay is $2,800.
The price is displayed in Canadian dollars (CAD).
USD 2800 was approximately CAD 3843 (exchange rate on May 2026).
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