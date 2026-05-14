Family package for second payment ( Tatar Alan 2026)

The full camp price is $2,000 per participant.

For siblings, we apply a 10% discount for the second participant, so the total is:

First child: $2,000

Second child with 10% discount: $1,800

Total: $3,800

Since you already paid $1,000, the remaining balance is:

$3,800 - $1,000 = $2,800

So the rest to pay is $2,800.

The price is displayed in Canadian dollars (CAD).

USD 2800 was approximately CAD 3843 (exchange rate on May 2026).