Coventry Hills Elementary Fundraising Society

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Coventry Hills Elementary Fundraising Society

About this event

Family Paint Night

One Painter
$15

Paint and take home one canvas. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.

Two Painters
$30

Paint and take home two canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.

Three Painters
$45

Paint and take home three canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.

Four Painters
$60

Paint and take home four canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.

Add a donation for Coventry Hills Elementary Fundraising Society

$

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