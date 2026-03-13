Family Paint Night

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Paint and take home one canvas. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.
Paint and take home two canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.
Paint and take home three canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.
Paint and take home four canvases. Paint brushes, paint, and instructor guidance provided. Food and drinks extra.
$
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