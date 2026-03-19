Family Service PEI 'From Partners to Parents' Workshop - Payment

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About this shop
Reflects the true cost of the workshop and helps sustain accessible programming.
For those who can contribute most of the cost, while receiving some support.
For those who benefit from moderate financial support to participate.
For those who need significant financial support to participate.
For those who cannot contribute financially at this time or can contribute less than $100. No one is turned away due to lack of funds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!