Family Service PEI

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Family Service PEI

About this shop

Family Service PEI 'From Partners to Parents' Workshop - Payment

From Partners to Parents Workshop - Standard Tier
$400

Reflects the true cost of the workshop and helps sustain accessible programming.

From Partners to Parents Workshop - Support Tier
$300

For those who can contribute most of the cost, while receiving some support.

From Partners to Parents Workshop - Balanced Tier
$200

For those who benefit from moderate financial support to participate.

From Partners to Parents Workshop - Community Tier
$100

For those who need significant financial support to participate.

From Partners to Parents Workshop - Solidarity Tier
Pay what you can

For those who cannot contribute financially at this time or can contribute less than $100. No one is turned away due to lack of funds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!