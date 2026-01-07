FANS First Aid Kits Fundraiser | Ultimate Fundraising Inc.

About this shop
Golf Micro Kit includes:
20 Adhesive bandages
4 Hand wipes
4 Antiseptic wipes
2 Blister patches
Angler Micro Kit includes:
1 Personal injury hook remover
12 Assorted adhesive bandages
4 Alcohol free wipes
2 Burn/wound lint pads
2 Non-adherent dressings
Kid's Plasters Kit includes:
30 Adhesive bandages
1 Finger bandage
4 Antiseptic wipes
Sewing Kit includes:
1 Thread pack
1 Scissors
1 Pack assorted needles
1 Pack assorted pins & buttons
1 Measuring tape
4 Thread reels
Tick Remover Kit includes:
1 Tick remover
8 Alcohol wipes
8 Adhesive bandages
Travel Kit (52 pcs) includes:
20 Adhesive bandages
4 Hand wipes
2 Gauze pads 2"x2"
1 Triangular bandage
1 Foil blanket
1 Large conforming bandage
2 Burn pads
1 Finger bandage
1 Eye pad
4 Antiseptic wipes
12 Safety pins
1 Scissors
1 Tape roll
1 First Aid manual
Sports Kit (52 pcs) includes:
20 Adhesive bandages
3 Ice packs
1 Finger bandage
1 Eye pad
1 Tape roll
2 Medium conforming bandages
1 Large conforming bandage
10 Antiseptic wipes
1 Gauze bandage roll - 3"
1 First Aid manual
6 Hand wipes
10 Gauze pads - 2"x2"
1 Scissors
Home Kit (142 pcs) includes:
4 Ice packs
1 Biohazard bag
1 First Aid guide
1 Burn dressing
2 Burn ointment sachets
2 Pressure bandages
1 Rubber tourniquet
1 CPR vent aid
10 Antiseptic wipes
1 Forceps
1 Eye pad
1 Tape roll
1 Scissors
6 Antibiotic Sachets
3 Bandage gauze rolls
12 Safety pins
12 Alcohol wipes
1 Foil blanket
2 Pair of gloves
12 Hand wipes
2 Burn Pads
50 Assorted bandages
2 Tri-bandages
2 XL bandages
10 Gauze pads
1 Saline ampoule
Deluxe Outdoor Kit (72 pcs) includes:
20 Assorted adhesive bandages
2 Triangular bandages
2 Pair of gloves
1 Foil blanket
2 Medium HSE dressings
1 Ice pack
1 Large dressing
10 Alcohol free wipes
2 Eye pads
12 Safety pins
1 Medium burn gel
5 Gauze swabs
1 Glow stick
1 Vent aid
1 Small burn gel
5 Burn / wound lint pads
1 Finger bandage
1 Crepe bandage
2 Eyewash pods 20ml
1 Guidance leaflet
Roadside Assistance Kit (47 pcs) includes:
20 Adhesive bandages
2 Hand warmers
1 Rain poncho
2 Emergency water pouches
6 Antiseptic wipes
1 First aid manual
1 Booster cables
1 Foil blanket
1 Emergency ration bar
1 Glow stick
1 Finger bandage
5 Cable ties
2 Emergency candles
1 Wooden match pack
1 Pair of gloves
1 24-hour Road side assistance
Made in USA, this 2-in-1, safety and survival tool, allows you to cut a jammed seatbelt and to break a side window in your car.
Originally developed for first responders (firefighters EMTs, law enforcement agencies); resqme has become an essential safety solution for all safety-conscious drivers.
Camo Outdoor Kit (47 pcs) includes:
1 Tri-bandage
10 Adhesive bandages
10 Kids adhesive bandages
1 XL adhesive bandage
1 First aid guide
3 Hand wipes
1 2.5cm Bandage roll
1 Tape roll
1 Pair of gloves
1 Antibiotic ointment sachet
6 Safety pins
2 7.5cm x 7.5cm dressing pad
8 Antiseptic wipes
1 Burn ointment sachet
Adventure Kit (47 pcs) includes:
1 Tri-bandage
10 Adhesive bandages
10 Kids adhesive bandages
1 XL adhesive bandage
1 First aid guide
3 Hand wipes
1 2.5cm Bandage roll
1 Tape roll
1 Pair of gloves
1 Antibiotic ointment sachet
6 Safety pins
2 7.5cm x 7.5cm dressing pad
8 Antiseptic wipes
1 Burn ointment sachet
