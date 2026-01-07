Fundraising Association for Nose Creek

FANS First Aid Kits Fundraiser

FANS First Aid Kits Fundraiser | Ultimate Fundraising Inc.

Golf Micro Kit item
Golf Micro Kit
$17

Golf Micro Kit includes:

20 Adhesive bandages

4 Hand wipes

4 Antiseptic wipes

2 Blister patches

Angler Micro Kit item
Angler Micro Kit
$17

Angler Micro Kit includes:

1 Personal injury hook remover

12 Assorted adhesive bandages

4 Alcohol free wipes

2 Burn/wound lint pads

2 Non-adherent dressings

Kid's Plasters Kit item
Kid's Plasters Kit
$17

Kid's Plasters Kit includes:

30 Adhesive bandages

1 Finger bandage

4 Antiseptic wipes

Sewing Kit item
Sewing Kit
$17

Sewing Kit includes:

1 Thread pack

1 Scissors

1 Pack assorted needles

1 Pack assorted pins & buttons

1 Measuring tape

4 Thread reels

Tick Remover Kit item
Tick Remover Kit
$17

Tick Remover Kit includes:

1 Tick remover

8 Alcohol wipes

8 Adhesive bandages

Travel Kit - 52 pieces item
Travel Kit - 52 pieces
$48

Travel Kit (52 pcs) includes:

20 Adhesive bandages

4 Hand wipes

2 Gauze pads 2"x2"

1 Triangular bandage

1 Foil blanket

1 Large conforming bandage

2 Burn pads

1 Finger bandage

1 Eye pad

4 Antiseptic wipes

12 Safety pins

1 Scissors

1 Tape roll

1 First Aid manual

Sports Kit - 52 pieces item
Sports Kit - 52 pieces
$48

Sports Kit (52 pcs) includes:

20 Adhesive bandages

3 Ice packs

1 Finger bandage

1 Eye pad

1 Tape roll

2 Medium conforming bandages

1 Large conforming bandage

10 Antiseptic wipes

1 Gauze bandage roll - 3"

1 First Aid manual

6 Hand wipes
10 Gauze pads - 2"x2"

1 Scissors

Home Kit - 142 pieces item
Home Kit - 142 pieces
$65

Home Kit (142 pcs) includes:

4 Ice packs

1 Biohazard bag

1 First Aid guide

1 Burn dressing

2 Burn ointment sachets

2 Pressure bandages

1 Rubber tourniquet

1 CPR vent aid

10 Antiseptic wipes

1 Forceps

1 Eye pad

1 Tape roll

1 Scissors

6 Antibiotic Sachets

3 Bandage gauze rolls

12 Safety pins

12 Alcohol wipes

1 Foil blanket

2 Pair of gloves

12 Hand wipes

2 Burn Pads

50 Assorted bandages

2 Tri-bandages

2 XL bandages

10 Gauze pads

1 Saline ampoule


Deluxe Outdoor Kit - 72 pieces item
Deluxe Outdoor Kit - 72 pieces
$70

Deluxe Outdoor Kit (72 pcs) includes:

20 Assorted adhesive bandages

2 Triangular bandages

2 Pair of gloves

1 Foil blanket

2 Medium HSE dressings

1 Ice pack

1 Large dressing

10 Alcohol free wipes

2 Eye pads

12 Safety pins

1 Medium burn gel

5 Gauze swabs

1 Glow stick

1 Vent aid

1 Small burn gel

5 Burn / wound lint pads

1 Finger bandage

1 Crepe bandage

2 Eyewash pods 20ml

1 Guidance leaflet

Roadside Assistance Kit - 47 pieces item
Roadside Assistance Kit - 47 pieces
$75

Roadside Assistance Kit (47 pcs) includes:

20 Adhesive bandages

2 Hand warmers

1 Rain poncho

2 Emergency water pouches

6 Antiseptic wipes

1 First aid manual

1 Booster cables

1 Foil blanket

1 Emergency ration bar

1 Glow stick

1 Finger bandage

5 Cable ties

2 Emergency candles

1 Wooden match pack

1 Pair of gloves

1 24-hour Road side assistance

RESQME Pink item
RESQME Pink
$22

What is resqme?

Made in USA, this 2-in-1, safety and survival tool, allows you to cut a jammed seatbelt and to break a side window in your car.


Originally developed for first responders (firefighters EMTs, law enforcement agencies); resqme has become an essential safety solution for all safety-conscious drivers.

Camo Outdoor Kit - 47 pieces item
Camo Outdoor Kit - 47 pieces
$30

Camo Outdoor Kit (47 pcs) includes:

1 Tri-bandage

10 Adhesive bandages

10 Kids adhesive bandages

1 XL adhesive bandage

1 First aid guide

3 Hand wipes

1 2.5cm Bandage roll

1 Tape roll

1 Pair of gloves

1 Antibiotic ointment sachet

6 Safety pins

2 7.5cm x 7.5cm dressing pad

8 Antiseptic wipes

1 Burn ointment sachet

Adventure Kit - 47 pieces item
Adventure Kit - 47 pieces
$30

Adventure Kit (47 pcs) includes:

1 Tri-bandage

10 Adhesive bandages

10 Kids adhesive bandages

1 XL adhesive bandage

1 First aid guide

3 Hand wipes

1 2.5cm Bandage roll

1 Tape roll

1 Pair of gloves

1 Antibiotic ointment sachet

6 Safety pins

2 7.5cm x 7.5cm dressing pad

8 Antiseptic wipes

1 Burn ointment sachet

