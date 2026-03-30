Fandom Bazaar 2026 Vendor Application

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About this event
A Personal Table is for vendors selling items from their homes and their personal collections, whether used or new. Rates are $45–$95.
NOTE: We only have a few 8' tables and 3' half-tables available. If you request a 6' table you'll be put on our waitlist.
A Maker Table is for vendors selling items they have created themselves, including, but not limited to, artwork, crafts, clothing, jewellery, cookies, and authored books. It is also for vendors who sell third party items but who don't have a brick-and-mortar store. Rates are $55–$115.
All Maker Tables tables have been assigned, but you may select this to be put on the waitlist.
A Retail Table is for vendors that operate a physical retail store. Rates are $80–$150.
To maintain the flea-market experience for our attendees, there will be a strict limit of 5 tables for retail stores.
NOTE: We only have a few 8' tables and 3' half-tables available. If you request a 6' table you'll be put on our waitlist.
A Community Table is for community organizations that wish to promote their group to Fandom Bazaar attendees. Rates are $15–$35, but the fee may be waived if the organization hosts events and is able and willing to offer WCSFA a table swap at one of its events.
To maintain the flea-market experience for our attendees, there will be a strict limit of 3 tables allocated to community organizations.
All Community Tables tables have been assigned, but you may select this to be put on the waitlist.
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